Jane Lynch teases bigger role in Only Murders in the Building season 4

Jane Lynch will portray a murder victim in the fourth season of the American mystery comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building. She will feature in five of the ten episodes of the upcoming season.

In an interview with People's Magazine, dated May 10, 2024, she said—

"Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so I have some really great flashbacks...... I don't want to give it away, though, but I'm in a lot. I'm in five out of 10 episodes, so I'm excited."

Only Murders in the Building (2021-present) is a show created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short among others. There have been three seasons and 30 episodes of this show to date. Jane Lynch, who plays the role of Sazz Pataki in this show, has appeared in four episodes to date and has appeared in all three seasons at least once.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Reader discretion is advised.

What role did Jane Lynch play in Only Murders in the Building?

Jane Lynch is an American actress and comedian, known for her impeccable performances in movies and shows like Role Models (2008), The Fugitive (1963), Best in Show (2020), and many more.

Lynch played the role of Sazz Pataki in the Only Murders in the Building. She featured as Charles-Haden Savage’s (played by Steve Martin) stunt double.

Jane Lynch has appeared in this show only four times to date. Her first appearance was in the episode Double Time (season one episode 9, in 2021) and she appeared for one final time in the episode titled Opening Night (season 3, episode 10, in 2023).

What is the current status of Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building is shooting its fourth season currently. No release date for the fourth season has been announced yet.

The major plot of the upcoming season has not been revealed too, but according to one of the show’s creators, John Hoffman the major theme this season will be 'consequences.' Viewers will also see more about Charles and Sazz’s complicated relationship being the limelight of the story in season four.

The new season is going to bring the 'Only Murders' crew outside New York City, for the first time. They will be seen investigating in Los Angeles this season. Eugene Levy, Meryl Streep, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Kumail Nanjiani will be joining this show's cast in the upcoming season.

What happened at the end of Only Murders in the Building season 3?

The final episode of Only Murders in the Building, titled Opening Night (season 3, episode 10), ended on a cliffhanger. Viewers saw Sazz (played by Jane Lynch) being shot in the chest.

The murderer probably wanted to kill Charles (played by Steve Martin). However, Jane who was wearing similar clothes to Charles was ultimately shot.

She was attempting to write something on the floor, with the blood oozing out from her chest, trying to leave a hint about the murderer. Viewers also got to know about the murderer of Ben Glenroy in the final moments of the last episode.

The third season ended in a mystery. Viewers can hope to find answers in season four about the murderer, who wanted to kill Charles, and why.

Seasons one, two, and three of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.