Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: Ending explained

Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale has left fans buzzing with excitement and intrigue. The core mystery of the third season revolves around the murder of actor Ben Glenroy. The intricate motives and circumstances of this murder provided dimension to the season's storyline.

The reveal of his assailant was one of the season's high points. Donna and Clifford Demo were revealed to be the culprits, with Donna attempting to poison Ben and Clifford resorting to throwing him down the elevator shaft.

This explainer dives deep into the season's ending, exploring the clues that have left viewers eagerly awaiting more.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season three.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: What happened?

At the heart of the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale is a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that unravel most unexpectedly. Donna (Linda Emond) is the first to try and kill Ben with rat poison. She is driven by her determination to protect Clifford's fledgling career, which was imperiled by a critical review of the play.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) came back to life following this failed attempt at the start of season 3. This added not only to the mystery but was also quite a humorous moment.

His presence at the cast party and the ominous statement about his near-death experience inspiring him to be a better person left quite an impression on viewers.

Clifford's (played by Wesley Taylor) involvement, on the other hand, had taken a more violent turn. He admits to pushing Ben down Arconia's elevator shaft, an act motivated by his desire to save the business and protect his mother from the consequences.

Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), the series' principal character, takes center stage in his Broadway production, Death Rattle. Despite multiple setbacks, his production received critical acclaim, marking a big victory for Oliver. Additionally, Oliver's romantic relationship with Loretta (Meryl Streep) persists, providing a pleasant conclusion to their plot.

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) receives cryptic texts from Joy (Andrea Martin), generating curiosity about the possibility of their romance rekindling. The nature of their bond, as well as the unanswered concerns that remain, make fans eager to learn what the future holds for this dynamic.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale also saw Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) mulling over moving to Los Angeles with her new love interest, Tobert. This choice raises questions about the viability of the true-crime podcast that has served as the series' central focus.

The cliffhanger in Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale

Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale ends with a spine-tingling twist. Charles' reliable stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), is inexplicably shot while inside Charles's apartment. Her desperate attempt to transmit a cryptic message in her blood adds a terrifying sense of suspense to the unresolved crime.

The series, with its flair for constructing fascinating plots, great cast, and characters, remains a must-watch, leaving spectators yearning for more enigmatic investigations and exciting plot twists.

Only Murders in the Building's season 3 finale not only resolved Ben Glenroy's murder mysteries but also brought fresh and tantalizing questions. Fans may rest confident that the podcasting trio's exploits are far from over as they await the next edition.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu.