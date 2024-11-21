Jeff Bridges steals the CMA Awards 2024 spotlight with a hilarious Morgan Wallen blunder

The 58th Annual CMA Awards (Country Music Association) were held on November 20, 2024, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The CMA awards are presented yearly to country music artists and broadcasters to honor outstanding achievements in the country music genre.

The CMA Awards 2024 was broadcast live on ABC and will soon be available to stream on Hulu. During the ceremony, Jeff Bridges mispronounced Morgan Wallen's name while collecting the award on the latter's behalf.

Apart from having an iconic acting career, Bridges has had an interest in country music. He has covered many country songs and performed the same live on multiple occasions.

Jeff Bridges got Morgan Wallen’s name wrong at the CMA Awards 2024

The actor was present at the event to present the Entertainer of the Year award. The nominees were Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. Wallen turned out to be the winner. However, while pronouncing his name, Bridges fumbled.

Instead of pronouncing ‘Wallen,’ Bridges enunciated something along the lines of ‘Waylon’ or ‘Whalen.’ The slip was hilarious and seemingly unintentional, but the hall quickly started clapping and cheering for Wallen. The winner could not attend the ceremony to receive his award in person. Bridges said:

“Morgan’s not here, man, Morgan couldn’t make it tonight, so I’m gonna accept on his behalf.”

Bridges has a history with country music

The actor portrayed an alcoholic country singer in the 2009 film Crazy Heart. The role brought him an Academy Award for the Best Actor category. Bridges already knew how to play the guitar. However, after this film, he began taking music quite seriously.

The movie sparked a renewed musical interest in Bridges, and he began performing live. Bridges even covered some country classics. In 2011, he recorded his own country music album with the producer T Bone Burnett.

Thus, Jeff Bridges’ presence at the CMA Awards 2024 is not a surprise. Rather, it is a testament to the actor’s long-standing fascination with the country music genre.

A few winners at the CMA Awards 2024

Regarding country music, very few artists have a better legacy than George Strait. A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the most nominated artist of all time, Strait was given the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards 2024. Strait has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists ever.

Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson served as the hosts of the award show. Among other notable awards, the Album of the Year award went to Leather by Cody Johnson, while the Male Vocalist of the Year award went to Chris Stapleton. Lainey Wilson took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

White Horse by Chris Stapleton was adjudged Single of the Year at the CMA Awards 2024, and guitarist Charlie Worsham was acknowledged as Musician of the Year. Artists like Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, and Megan Moroney graced the event with their performances.

