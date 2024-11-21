"The disrespect of mispronouncing his name"- Internet reacts as Jeff Bridges makes major gaffe over Morgan Wallen's name at CMAs 2024

Country singer Morgan Wallen won the Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards 2024 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. While Wallen did not attend the ceremony, actor Jeff Bridges accepted the honor on his behalf. However, as he accepted the award, he mispronounced the singer's name, calling him "Morgan Waylon" (or Whalen instead of his usual Wall-un).

Wallen is a country pop singer who rose to fame after appearing on The Voice season 6 but was eliminated during the playoffs. He dropped his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018, which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Wallen's second album Dangerous: The Double Album (2021) topped the Billboard 200, holding the position for ten weeks.

Expand Tweet

Trending

CMAs later announced the news of the singer's win in an X post. While many were happy that Wallen won the award, others commented on Bridges' mispronunciation of Morgan Wallen's name.

"But the disrespect of mispronouncing his name... come on," one person wrote.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CountryMusic)

Many joked about the incident, commenting on the singer's name with various iterations, as they left comments under @CountryMusic's post on X.

"Weldone Morgan wallon... You are a wonderful artist," one commented.

"Morgan Waylen...poor Jeff Bridges he’s been hanging around Biden too long," a user stated.

Others continued criticizing CMA and Jeff Bridges for the fumble, with many stating that they were glad Wallen didn't attend the ceremony.

"So much disrespect from the CMA’s. Glad he didn’t show up. And who was the moron who accepted it for him? They could’ve done better. Losers!!" another wrote.

"Finally gets the recognition he deserves and Jeff Bridges sh*ts his name!" one person added.

"At least he could’ve pronounce his name correctly," one user commented.

Morgan Wallen was the most nominated artist at the 58th Annual CMA Awards

While accepting Morgan Wallen's award at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Jeff Bridges informed viewers that he would be accepting the award on the singer's behalf.

"Morgan’s not here, man, Morgan couldn’t make it tonight, so I’m gonna accept on his behalf. Let’s hear it for Morgan!" Jeff said.

However, when he mispronounced Wallen's name, the show's co-hosts Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson went on stage to relieve the Big Lebowski actor. It remains unclear why the Last Night singer was absent from the CMAs.

It is worth noting that Wallen was the most nominated artist of the evening. He was nominated for entertainer of the year, single of the year, song of the year, male vocalist of the year, music video of the year, and musical event of the year.

Morgan Wallen beat Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Combs for the Entertainer of the Year win.

Morgan Wallen dropped his third studio project, One Thing at a Time, in March 2023, and it debuted atop the Billboard 200 and held the position for 19 consecutive weeks. The album's track Last Night topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first song to do so, and also earned a Grammy nomination for the best country song.

Earlier this year, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone dropped their collab, I Had Some Help, from the latter's sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion. It debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100.

In October, the country singer released Love Somebody, the second single from his upcoming project (following Lies Lies Lies). The track reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

Morgan Wallen wrapped up his One Night at a Time World Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina in October 2024. The tour was named Billboard and Pollstar's Country Tour of the Year.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards aired live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday on ABC. It is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback