Who did Chris Stapleton sing with at the CMA Awards 2024? Country singer dominates with 3 major wins

Chris Stapleton dominated the 2024 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The singer won three awards including The Male Vocalist Award, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year award for his 2023 hit, White Horse. It is worth noting that he bagged the Male Vocalist Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Apart from these three awards, he was also nominated in multiple other key categories, including Entertainer of the Year, which Morgan Wallen won. Stapleton was also in the running for Album of the Year, which Cody Johnson won for his album Leather.

Chris Stapleton performed multiple times during the evening, and he sang his 2023 hit, What Am I Gonna Do, with his wife Morgane Stapleton. He also opened the award function with Post Malone, and they performed California Sober in the award show.

“I owe my wife an apology”: Chris Stapleton gives a shout out to his wife while accepting his CMA win

While accepting the Single of the Year award for his song, White Horse, Chris Stapleton thanked his team for their support. However, he forgot to mention his wife's name, who was featured as a producer for the song.

Later, he did give her a shout-out while accepting the second award and apologized to her.

"I really am taken aback. Thank you so much for this. I owe my wife an apology. That last award also belonged to her. Everything just happened so fast. I really owe a lot to her, so I thank her for her support," the singer said.

Chris and his wife, Morgane Stapleton worked on the song, White Horse together, and the duo released it in July 2023. The song was featured in Chris’ fifth and most recent studio album, Higher. He wrote the song with Dan Wilson.

Apart from the CMA, the singer has won other awards for the song, including two Grammy Awards in the Best Country Song category and the Best Country Solo Performance. The song also topped many charts in various countries like the USA, Australia, Canada, and even New Zealand.

Other songs in Chris’ album include, Higher, were What Am I Gonna Do, The Fire, Trust, It Takes A Woman, Think I’m in Love with You, The Day I Die, Weight of Your World, and Mountains of My Mind.

Chris Stapleton released four albums previously, including Traveller in 2015, two parts of From A Room: Volume 1 & 2 in 2017, and Starting Over in 2020.

Chris and his wife got married in 2007, after dating for a brief period. They have five kids together, their first son was born in 2009, followed by a daughter in 2010, twin sons in 2018, and their youngest child, a son, in 2019.

