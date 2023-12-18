When did Chris Stapleton appear on The Voice? Details explored

Following his resounding success as a singer-songwriter par excellence, Chris Stapleton appeared on The Voice season 12 finale episode back on May 23, 2017. The ultimate episode of The Voice season 12 featured Chris setting the stage on fire with his acoustic guitar and mellifluous voice, performing his hit single 'Either Way.'

Before appearing on The Voice in person, Chris's reputation preceded him on the NBC show. His songs were the go-to choice for several participants on the show, such as Casi Joy who performed his song 'Parachute', and Jesse Larson who sang 'Tennessee Whiskey.'

Additionally, Chris collaborated with The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on the 2021 song 'Glow'. According to Distractify, Kelly spoke highly of Chris following their collaboration and mentioned being in awe of his 'magical' voice, adding that she was glad Chris took the time out to collaborate with her.

The Voice season 24 finale episode has been divided into two parts. Night 1 premieres on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 PM ET on NBC, and Night 2 will hit the screens on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 PM ET on NBC.

The Voice star Chris Stapleton's early life and career

Born on April 15, 1978, in Lexington, Kentucky, Chris was brought up in Staffordsville, nestled in the rural mountainous region of Johnson County located in Eastern Kentucky. He began composing and singing at an early age without much formal musical training. He taught himself to play the guitar after attending just a single class.

Chris identified with blues, soul, and R&B music in his growing-up years and admired artists such as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Dr. Dre. He subsequently moved to Nashville in 1996 where he attended Vanderbilt University, studying for a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

However, during his first year at college, Chris answered the call of music. After dropping out and returning to Kentucky, he worked several odd jobs, such as driving an ice truck and working at a pizzeria. simultaneously, he pursued his passion for music by singing and composing.

Chris kickstarted his career by writing music for other artists such as Patty Loveless and Garry Allen. The songs that he penned for Kenny Chesney and Darius Rucker landed him on Billboard #1. Chris's solo success was ushered in by the release of his debut album 'Traveller' in 2015.

Chris catapulted to widespread fame after his performance with renowned pop star Justin Timberlake at the Country Music Association Awards in 2015. That same year, he won three awards at the CMA event, and his rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey' topped the Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

When and where to watch The Voice season 24 finale?

The Voice season 24 finale promises to be an all-star affair. The first night will feature power-packed performances from the five finalists and a guest appearance by season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood.

The second night will feature guest performances from celebrated stars such as Dan+Shay, Earth, Wind & Fire, AJR, and Tyla.

Additionally, all four coaches, including Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legend, will perform duets with the finalists of their respective teams. They will also perform a festive rendition of 'Let It Snow' along with a memorable group performance before the results are announced in the live telecast.