"Her album was brilliant"— Billy Ray Cyrus says he is surprised Beyonce wasn't nominated at the CMAs

November 20, 2024, marks one of the biggest nights for country stars with the CMA Awards, but Billy Ray Cyrus is weighing in on the controversy that Beyonce was left out of it. Early on Wednesday, ahead of the awards night, the Achy Breaky Heart star congratulated all the CMA nominees in his Instagram post.

He shared how "happy and proud" he is for country music opening its doors and embracing being "inclusive." Cyrus also recalled winning the award for Event of the Year with Lil Nas X in 2019, although he quipped that it wasn't aired on the show. The country star simultaneously pointed out Beyonce being seemingly snubbed from the awards show. He wrote:

"I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant."

Billy Ray Cyrus' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@billyraycyrus)

Beyonce, who released Cowboy Carter, her first-ever country album, in March 2024, was not nominated. Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter, Miley Cyrus, is featured in the album. She collaborated with Beyonce for II Most Wanted. Further showing support for Beyonce, Billy Ray Cyrus said:

"Her single ruled."

While the country star is surprised about the Cowboy Carter artist being allegedly overlooked by the CMA judges, Billy Ray Cyrus also pointed out that she doesn't need the validation of being nominated or winning a CMA trophy. He added:

"She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission... or approval from any of their judges."

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album recently bagged 11 Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album, Record of the Year for Texas Hold 'Em, and her song with Miley, II Most Wanted, for Best Country Duo /Group Performance.

Billy Ray Cyrus is the latest celebrity to comment on Beyonce's CMA controversy

While Billy Ray Cyrus is making headlines for his comments on the CMA seemingly leaving out Beyonce and her first country music album, he's not the first one to comment on it. Other country stars previously weighed in on the controversy as well.

Dolly Parton talked about it in her interview with Variety on September 17, saying that Cowboy Carter was a "wonderful album," but she didn't think that CMA purposely shut out Beyonce from the awards. She explained:

"There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that."

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson called the alleged snub "fascinating." In her interview with NBC10 Boston in September, Clarkson pointed out Beyonce's songs being popular. She said:

"I feel like those songs were everywhere."

That said, Clarkson mentioned it's "hard" to break into the country genre, recalling how she tried to do it herself years ago with her songs Don't Rush, Tie It Up, and Don't You Wanna Stay. She also claimed that someone told her that her music wouldn't be played if she didn't leave pop music behind and go 100% country.

Nominees of the annual CMA Awards were revealed on September 6, with I Had Some Help artist Morgan Wallen leading with seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Other artists who got multiple nominations include Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone.

