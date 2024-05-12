John Mulaney Netflix live: Everybody's in LA review and local references explained

The new John Mulaney Netflix Live provided a keen insight into the city of Los Angeles from the perspective of the stand-up comedian, through his latest project Everybody's in LA. He explored the bustling city of celebrities and media through the project.

This show began as a part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, which began streaming on Friday, aka May 3, 2024, with the other episodes streaming from May 6 to May 10. This John Mulaney Netflix Live has a host of references to people, places and things in Southern California that most of the keen-eyed viewers would not miss!

Episodic references to Southern California in John Mulaney Netflix Live

Episode 1

Episode 1 of the John Mulaney Netflix Live explored the presence of a misunderstood animal that had made its home in the greater Los Angeles area. The coyote, a dog-like animal, attained fame through its cartoonized representation on the Looney Tunes show. In real life, it is considered to be a threat to dogs and other pets. The show featured people who had real-life interactions with the animal.

In this episode, Mulaney also brought television personality, Ray J, onto the set. Will Ferrell, also made an appearance in the role of Lou Adler, the esteemed film producer and owner of Roxy Theatre.

Episode 2

Anyone who visits LA would remember the picturesque greens lining the urban jungles. The second episode of John Mulaney Netflix Live show featured these greens, aka the palm trees which line the streets of the city. Mulaney exposed his knowledge about these trees, talking about how they were brought in as part of a beautification project but would not survive for long.

The episode also brought well-known names as guests. Long Beach rapper DJ Warren G appeared as the musical guest, while his friend Andy Samberg neacted the role of James Goldstein. Goldstein had made his name in LA cultural history by becoming known as a person who would sit at Lakers and Clippers games.

Episode 3

The city of Los Angeles is famous for its aviation system, aka helicopters, and John Mulaney Netflix Live show would not have been complete without their mention. In Episode 3, Mulaney managed to host comedian Nate Bargatze and helicopter journalist Zoey Tur, who spoke in detail about the use of helicopters in movies and in real life.

This episode also featured a prerecorded segment for its musical section. Punk musicians of Los Angeles, hailing from the 1970s and the 1980s were featured in the same. Additionally, the punk elders of the city were also interviewed as part of a focus group.

Episode 4

The fourth episode of the John Mulaney Netflix Live show was filled with spooky Easter eggs and references to the supernatural/ paranormal. This was related to the number of people who had referred to their own paranormal experiences and the presence of haunted houses within LA. This spooky evening was punctuated with conversations with guests of the episode and live callers.

Kerry Gaynor, who had helped John Mulaney get over his smoking addiction, made an appearance in this episode. The former spoke about his hypnotherapy methods that had helped the celebrities of LA to quit addiction. He discussed in detail how his method addressed the subconscious minds of people in order to help them.

Episode 5

The John Mulaney Netflix Live show delves into one of the most prominent aspects of Los Angeles— the earthquakes that terrorize the city. Mulaney goes on to discuss the frequency of earthquakes in the Southern California region. He also interviews an expert, Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, who reveals to the audience that they are close to a fault line.

Apart from that, the show featured a musical segment that is closely and nostalgically intertwined with LA history. The Mexican American rock band Los Lobos, which had originated in the city during the 1970s, appeared to play their song La Bamba.

Episode 6

Episode 6 of the John Mulaney Netflix Live show featured a callback to the La Brea Tar Pits, a site of palaeontological wonder. Palaeontologist Emily Lindsey arrived to talk about the asphalt of these tarpits which had become death sentences for many prehistoric mammals. Their excavated remains remain to this day for all to see.

Additionally, Mayor Karen Bass and John Carpenter made appearances in the show. Bass, the 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles, speculated about LA's incredible future while John Carpenter took a trip down memory lane to explain his fondness for the city, making a reference to the city's university, USC.

