John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - All live episodes and when they will stream

Netflix is expanding its comedy offerings this May with a new limited series titled John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA. Hosted by the 41-year-old comedian, also called Baby J, the show comprises six live episodes from LA, featuring some of the most high-profile comedic geniuses. The first episode aired on May 3, with the remaining episodes scheduled to air nightly from May 6 to 10, at 7:00 pm Pacific Time.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA is created by John Mulaney through his Multiple Camera Productions, along with Dave Ferguson as the head writer. Ashley Edens serves as the co-showrunner and executive producer.

The series features monologues, guest appearances, pre-taped sketches, and musical segments, with field pieces shot across Los Angeles. The debut episode featured Jerry Seinfeld, Will Ferrell, Tony Tucci, Ray J, and Stavros Halkias.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - All episodes and when they arrive

Poster of the show (Image via Netflix)

As previously mentioned, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA premiered on May 3, 2024, and the remaining five episodes will be telecasted live on Netflix from May 6 to 10. Each episode will have a separate group of guests, gags, and sketches. The episodes are scheduled to air at 7:00 pm Pacific Time and 10:00 pm Eastern Time.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA boasts an impressive guest list, including David Letterman, Nate Bargatze, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Jon Stewart, and Bill Hader. Additionally, music legends such as Weezer, Flea, Warren G, and Beck will also make appearances. The episodes and the dates of arrival are mentioned below:

Episode No. Release Date Release Time Episode 1 May 3, 2024 7:00 pm Pacific Time Episode 2 May 6, 2024 7:00 pm Pacific Time Episode 3 May 7, 2024 7:00 pm Pacific Time Episode 4 May 8, 2024 7:00 pm Pacific Time Episode 5 May 9, 2024 7:00 pm Pacific Time Episode 6 May 10, 2024 7:00 pm Pacific Time

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - Show format explored

Led by comedic genius John Mulaney, with Richard Kind serving as the announcer, the show will explore a week in Los Angeles, showcasing the comedian's encounters with a multitude of hilarious individuals.

“We’re only doing six episodes, so this show will never hit its groove,” Mulaney warned during the opening monologue, delivered from his temporary home base at Sunset Gower Studios.

Netflix issued a hilarious warning,

"And when we say “live,” we mean we genuinely don’t know what will come out of Mulaney’s or anyone else’s mouth."

Due to its unique and unconventional format, it’s difficult to describe exactly what the future episodes of this live show will look like.

In the first episode of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA, Mulaney talks to guest comedian Jerry Seinfeld about his latest directorial venture, Unfrosted. Will Ferrell and Stavros Halkias also made appearances. A special interview section featured a fisherman from Echo Park and a billboard worker.

Other guests included wildlife advocate Tony Tucci and musician Ray J. The musical guest, St. Vincent, performed Flea, a track from the 2024 album All Born Screaming. The rest of the episodes may follow a similar format.

Final Thoughts

The studio setup for John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA is a 70s-inspired nod to the likes of Johnny Carson and Dick Cavett, with its wood paneling, warm earth tones, and ample houseplants.

The unapologetically quirky and wacky talk show is a love letter to Los Angeles, the city known for nurturing and hosting stars. With Mulaney's genius and the talent behind the camera, the show is a great addition to Netflix's A Joke Festival.

The laughter echoed at The Hollywood Bowl on May 3, and the remaining episodes will stream live on Netflix from May 6 through May 10. Stream the opening episode now, and mark your calendars for the rest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback