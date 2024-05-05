What does Woke Foke mean? The meaning behind Katt Williams' Netflix show explained

Katt Williams' latest Netflix special, Woke Foke has been making waves in the comedy world. The show, which premiered on May 4, 2024, marks Williams' 12th comedy special and his third with Netflix. "Woke foke" as a term refers to people who are politically aware, with a twist in its regular spelling.

The special was performed live at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and was directed by Troy Miller, produced by Dakota Pictures, and streamed on Netflix. This event marks a significant milestone in Williams' career, which has spanned over two decades.

With a history of projects including The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1 in 2006 and World War III in 2022, Williams has consistently demonstrated his ability to tackle contemporary social and political issues with a sharp wit and fearlessness. His previous collaborations with Netflix, such as Great America in 2018, have also showcased his signature style of humor.

The meaning behind Woke Foke

A generation deemed "woke" or socially conscious of issues affecting the world, especially those affecting the 1%, is referred to as Woke Foke by some. Though the term "woke" itself is ill-defined, it is frequently associated with progressive ideas about race and identity, such as talks about reparations for African Americans and white privilege.

Urban Dictionary defines the word "woke" as:

"When this term became popularized, initially the meaning of this term was when an individual become more aware of the social injustice. Or basically, any current affairs related like biased, discrimination, or double-standards."

Plus, being "woke" can also mean having an awareness of different social and political issues, especially those concerning racial inequality and discrimination of pretty much any kind. Its application to social justice issues has expanded to include issues like economic inequality, environmental justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and gender equality.

All things considered, "woke foke" (also known as folk, or people) may refer to a subset of people who are actively involved in advocating for change on a variety of social issues outside of race in addition to being aware of societal injustices.

It perfectly captures Williams' approach to tackling modern social and political issues with a keen sense of humor and courage. With his usual quick wit and bold delivery, Williams aims to provoke viewers with a controversial comedy program.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke - A Netflix comedy special

After Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, this special is a part of Netflix's second live stand-up comedy event. Williams is known for pushing the envelope and taking on modern social and political issues with a razor-sharp wit and fearlessness, so people were eager to see him perform.

Both critics and viewers enjoyed the show, with many complimenting Williams on his ability to break free from the formula of contemporary stand-up comedy and find humor in unlikely places. Williams covered subjects like the contentious Ozempic issue, Trump's shoe line, and Nick Cannon's kids.

On January 3, 2024's Club Shay Shay podcast, which former NFL player Shannon Sharpe hosted, Williams stated:

“I’m quite likely to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.”

The notion that this is a reflection of Williams' willingness to push the limits of conventional stand-up comedy was further supported by the inclusion of a viral video from 2006 as the opening act. The opening act of the special was an unexpected one, as it turned out—a 20-year-old viral video of a blind child playing football.

Woke Foke by Katt Williams is a part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest happening in Los Angeles from May 2–12.