What time is Katt Williams: Woke Foke and where to watch it?

Comedian Katt Williams is gearing up for a live show on May 4 during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. His new show, Woke Foke, is part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest lineup that will take place over a period of 12 days. Katt Williams: Woke Foke is produced by Dakota Pictures and directed by Troy Miller.

Williams is not unfamiliar to the Netflix audience as the comic has previously partnered with the streaming platform on two occasions. In 2018, Netflix released William's stand-up special titled Great America. Following its success, another special show called World War III was released on the platform in 2022.

The 52-year-old comedian legend broke into the scene with his HBO show The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1 in 2006. The following year, he co-wrote and starred in a comedy film titled Katt William: American Hustle, which garnered critical and commercial success.

Williams is known for his speed-talking and sharp comedic style, often filled with observations about the American social and political landscape.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke will air live on Netflix

A poster advertising Katt Williams' show (via Netflix Is a Joke Fest)

For his third Netflix stand-up special show, Katt Williams: Woke Foke, the comedian will be taking to the stage at YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California, on May 4, 2024.

The show will air live at 7 pm PDT, 9 pm CT and 10 pm EST on Netflix.

Fans will be able to watch Katt Williams: Woke Foke exclusively on Netflix. The streaming service offers three subscription plans to its users - Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium - through which viewers can access the service and watch the comedy show.

The current Standard plan with ads costs $6.99 per month which includes "all but a few movies and TV shows" and unlimited mobile games. These contents can be enjoyed by subscribers in full HD (1080p) on two separate devices.

The Standard plan sans ads will cost subscribers $15.49 in monthly charges and will provide unrestricted access to all movies and TV shows to its users. An additional member to the plan can be added for $7.99 per month.

The Premium plan costs $22.99 monthly and offers subscribers exclusive perks such as watching the content in 4k Ultra HD on four different devices. In addition, it supports an enhanced "spatial audio" and an extra two members for a monthly charge of $7.99.

Viewers interested in watching Katt Williams: Woke Foke can do so using any of these plans on Netflix.

What is Katt Williams: Woke Foke all about?

Katt Williams is scheduled to hit the stage for his 12th comedy special as part of the 12-day comedy event, Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which kicked off on May 1 and will continue till May 12, 2024. The festival includes shows featuring several comedians such as Kevin Hart, Hasan Minhaj, Ali Wong, Matt Rife, and several others.

As per Netflix, the synopsis for Katt Williams: Woke Foke reads:

"Telling truths and spilling secrets, comedy legend Katt Williams lets loose in this no-holds-barred stand-up special."

Meanwhile, the trailer was released on April 19 which featured the comedian saying:

"This is the truth right here. I don't give a..."

Accompanying the visuals was an onscreen text that read:

"Anything can happen live."

The trailer and synopsis promise an entertaining comedy show, with Katt Williams dropping some truth bombs and possible shots at the "woke" culture, as the title suggests.

Katt William: Woke Foke will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on May 4, 2024.