Jonelle Matthews' murder: A complete timeline of events 

Jonelle Matthews' vanishing and death is a case that lasted close to four decades, garnering national attention and involving years of investigation and finally justice. Jonelle was a 12-year-old girl from Greeley, Colorado, who disappeared from her home on December 20, 1984. Her whereabouts remained unknown for more than 34 years, leaving behind just a few hints.

The case had several suspects and theories, but not a single arrest. Her body was discovered by construction workers in 2019, finally bringing answers to what happened to her. The investigation then turned to Steven Pankey, who had inserted himself in the case for years. He was arrested, tried, and eventually convicted of murdering Jonelle.

NBC's Dateline episode Footprints in the Snow, which covers Jonelle Matthews' case, airs Friday, May 23, 2025.

A detailed chronology of what happened, from the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews to the closure of the case

Jonelle Matthews' disappearance

Jonelle Matthews went missing from her parents' house in Greeley, Colorado, on December 20, 1984. She had been left at home by a friend's father after having performed at a Christmas concert. She was not there when Jonelle's dad came home late that evening.

According to CBS News, the only clue left at the scene was some footprints in the snow, which someone had tried to cover up with a garden rake, one of the Matthews' household tools. The vanishing prompted a mass search and investigation. Jonelle's was one of the first cases to be placed on milk cartons, an innovation brought to missing children cases by national attention.

The initial investigation

According to CBS, the Greeley Police Department conducted a thorough investigation. Suspicion initially rested with Jonelle's father, Jim Matthews, but he was later ruled out. As per The Independent, the case went cold despite attempts to locate Jonelle. The Matthews family left Greeley, and a funeral for Jonelle was conducted ten years later, even though her remains were never discovered.

Discovery of Jonelle's remains

As per The Independent, on July 24, 2019, close to 35 years since Jonelle went missing, construction workers laying a pipeline east-southeast of Greeley unearthed human remains. These were later confirmed to be those of Jonelle Matthews.

She died from a gunshot wound to the head. The finding restarted the investigation and gave the law enforcement agencies new leads.

Emphasis on Steven Pankey

After the recovery of Jonelle's body, authorities focused on Steven Pankey, a one-time gubernatorial candidate in Idaho. On September 4, 2019, police raided Pankey's home in Twin Falls, Idaho, and seized electronic devices and other items, as per CBS News.

Pankey had a past of inserting himself into the case, making public remarks about the case, and even proclaiming himself a person of interest. He said he had never met Jonelle but kept finding himself at the center of attention throughout the years.

Arrest and indictment

According to CBS News, a grand jury indicted Steven Pankey on October 9, 2020, for first-degree murder and kidnapping. He was arrested and extradited to Colorado three days later to stand trial. Pankey entered a plea of not guilty, with his defense claiming there was no evidence tying him to Jonelle or the crime scene.

The trials

Pankey's initial trial commenced on October 13, 2021. The state presented that Pankey's statements and activities over the years were incriminating. The defense insisted that his attention to the case was based on personality and not guilt. The trial resulted in a mistrial on November 4, 2021, as the jury was deadlocked on a unanimous verdict on the prime charges.

Pankey was only convicted of making false statements to the police. There was a second trial in 2022. This time, the jury convicted Pankey of murder and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 20 years to life on October 31, 2022. His earliest release date is in 2040, when he will be 89 years old.

Steven Pankey is currently incarcerated at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway, Colorado.

For more details on the case of Jonelle Matthews' murder, watch NBC's Dateline episode on May 23, 2025.

