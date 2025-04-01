Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 - Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 will hit Netflix on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The latest installment of the series will further bridge the gap between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion - the last film released in the long-running franchise. It will bring back the Nublar Six as they try to uncover a new controversy in 10 episodes.

Let's take a look at all the details we know about season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory so far.

Release time for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 explored

Every Netflix original releases on the platform at 12 am Pacific Standard Time, as it is the reserved time for the streaming service. Fans in the United States of America can expect the same for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3. The show will premiere all 10 episodes on the same day as its release date. However, the series will release at different times in different regions.

Here's when season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will premiere in multiple regions.

Date Time Zone Thursday, April 3, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 12.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be exclusively available to watch on Netflix in the US and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, viewers will require a valid subscription to the platform.

Cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3

Expand Tweet

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will feature the voices of Paul-Mikel Williams, Darren Barnet, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Raini Rodriguez, and more. The show will also see the return of Dichen Lachman in the role of Soyona Santos.

Here is the entire cast list:

Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius Bowman

Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn

Sumalee Montano as The Handler

Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos / The Broker

Adam Harrington as Lewis Dodgson

Isabella Rossellini as Nonna

Beatrice Granno as Gia

Sean Rohani as Rio

Marwan Salama as Davi

What is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 about?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is an animated Netflix series set in the world of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. The show itself is a sequel to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and takes place six years after the series. It follows the Nublar Six as they reunite and try to uncover a global conspiracy that threatens dinosaurs and humans both.

The series is set between the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. The new season will tie in with the events of Dominion, as many characters from the film are set to appear in the show.

