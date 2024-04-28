Killing Eve: What did Villanelle record in the pink toy? Message significance and meaning explored

Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) from the British spy-thriller series Killing Eve has never disappointed fans with her peculiar behavior and unconventional actions. Her obsession with Eve (played by Sandra Oh) is the focal point of the show and in season 3 episode 3, she buys a pink toy with an in-built audio recorder, to deliver a message to Eve in her own voice. In her message, she says, "Admit it, Eve. You wish I was here."

Villanelle is someone who can't let anyone go too easily, whether it's her targets, whom she kills without flinching, or Eve Polastri, whom she is in love with. The latter is a British intelligence investigator tasked to capture Villanelle, but she soon develops a mutual obsession with the assassin, as the chase progresses.

Killing Eve first premiered on BBC America on April 8, 2018, and garnered heaps of praise for its intricate narrative. Apart from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the title also stars Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell, and more.

Why did Villanelle buy the pink toy bear in Killing Eve season 3?

Killing Eve follows Eve Polastri, a middle-aged Korean-American woman who is intrigued by female assassins. She is recruited by MI6 to track down Villanelle, a young Russian assassin, who soon gets enamored by her.

By the time they first meet, the women, who have barely spoken to each other, have already developed a mutually obsessive interest. However, Villanelle's obsession goes a few steps further than Eve's. In season 2 episode 8, the former confesses her love for Eve but gets rejected.

She arrives in London again in season 3 episode 3 for an assignment. She goes to a perfume shop before meeting Eve, because she wants to smell powerful. She then comes across a toy shop and an employee shows her a pink stuffed bear that can record voice messages. She drops all the other toys that she was holding before and buys the bear.

This scene is symbolic of Villanelle's nature and her obsession with Eve. Her dropping the other toys after getting the pink bear mirrors how she treats people as objects in real life. The pink bear reflects her involvement with Eve, as nothing else matters to her when she's focused on the agent.

What did she finally record in the pink toy?

Killing Eve season 3 begins with Villanelle being in a marriage of convenience with Maria, a wealthy woman. However, despite the distraction, she can't escape from her thoughts of Eve. She is full of anger and bitterness towards her, yet wants to be present in her life. The first few messages that she records in the pink toy reflect her anger as she says:

"I should have shot you in the head."

She then deletes this message and records a new voice note that says:

"I should have shot you in the head and watched you die."

Her next recording reflects her obsessive nature as she hasn't been able to move on despite desperately trying and says:

"I can’t stop thinking about you."

In a later scene, both the women finally meet on a bus, and all hell breaks loose. They fight and slap each other, and Villanelle later asks Eve to smell her. However, instead of smelling her, Eve kisses her and then headbutts her.

In the final scene of the episode, Eve finds the pink bear on her bed, with a final voice message from Villanelle, which says:

"Admit it, Eve. You wish I was here."

Villanelle's final message is both genius and manipulative, as it focuses on Eve's feelings rather than her own. She insinuates through the recording that Eve is not being truthful to herself and that her rejection of her was not honest.

Final thoughts on Killing Eve

Killing Eve has established its position in the genre and it is known for its sharp wit and dark humor. The title blends intense violence with comedic absurdity, which adds freshness to the show.

Killing Eve is based on Luke Jennings' Villanelle novel series. It is considered groundbreaking not only for having a female-led primary cast but also because each season is penned by a different female writer. The first season was written by Fleabag fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the second installment was penned by Emerald Fennell. The latter two seasons were written by Suzanne Heathcote and Laura Neal, respectively.

Killing Eve is available to stream on Netflix and Apple TV.