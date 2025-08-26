King & Conqueror cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Created by Michael Robert Johnson, King & Conqueror is a British historical drama that premiered exclusively on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on August 24, 2025. The series revolves around Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy as they turn from allies to enemies for possession of the English crown at the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

Ad

The battle changed British history forever, and the series attempts to understand and uncover the masks behind the major players who played key roles. King & Conqueror explores the interconnected family dynasties as they struggle for power across two countries in an international conflict that would end up defining the continent for the next millennium.

Produced by several production houses, including RVK Studios and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC, the series stars James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the lead roles. They're joined by an ensemble cast that includes Emily Beecham, Clémence Poésy, Eddie Marsan, and Juliet Stevenson, amongst others.

Ad

Trending

King & Conqueror cast and characters

James Norton as Harold Godwinson

King & Conqueror Global Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

James Norton stars as Harold Godwinson in King & Conqueror season 1, a formidable and complex future king of England. However, after his initial friendship with William of Normandy turns into a rivalry, Godwinson finds himself drawn into a dangerous struggle that culminates in the Battle of Hastings. It forces him to reassess his priorities and allegiances as he battles for the English crown against his former ally.

Ad

A British actor, Norton made his debut as an actor in 2007 and is best known for his work across television and films. He gained international recognition for his roles in Happy Valley, Grantchester, and McMafia. The British actor also starred in films like Rush, Mr Turner, Hampstead, Flatliners and more over the years, strengthening his presence as an actor.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William

King & Conqueror - Photocall - (Image via Getty)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau portrays William of Normandy, an ambitious Duke of Normandy, in King & Conqueror season 1. His claim to the English throne leads to one of history's most consequential conflicts, which turns his friendship with Harold Godwinson into a bitter rivalry.

Ad

However, that forces William to navigate a complex world of personal betrayal and political ambition while attempting to control his own emotions as he prepares to invade England.

Coster-Waldau is a Danish actor who made his debut in 1993 and earned his breakthrough role a year later in the film Nightwatch. However, he gained worldwide recognition for his role as Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, for which he earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Ad

Outside of television, Coster-Waldau has also starred in numerous films and theatre productions over the years, with roles in Gods of Egypt, The Flash, Headhunters, Oblivion, and more.

Emily Beecham as Edith

"King & Conqueror" Global Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Emily Beecham stars as Edith, one of the wealthiest magnates in England and someone widely believed to be Harold Godwinson's wife. However, as the information on Edith was limited, the series has taken a few creative liberties, although her complex relationship with Harold brings about various complications for both of them.

Ad

Their marriage was never recognized by the church, which further complicates things, especially as Harold begins his quest for the throne.

Beecham is an accomplished British actress who gained critical recognition for her role in Little Joe (2019) for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Beyond that, the Manchester-born actress is also known for her roles in Hail, Caesar!, Into the Badlands and the 2017 film Daphne.

Ad

Beecham is also set to star in the upcoming film Supergirl (2026) and The Queen of Fashion, portraying Alura In-Ze and Lucy Ferry, respectively.

Clémence Poésy as Matilda

"Andre Bazin - Cahiers Du Cinema" Prize At La Coupole (Image via Getty)

Clémence Poésy portrays Matilda in King & Conqueror, the shrewd and politically astute wife of William of Normandy. Throughout the historical drama, her diplomatic skills and intelligence prove invaluable as she helps William navigate the complexities of politics, as she was born into the life. Matilda often serves as the voice of reason for her husband, especially during his more impulsive moments.

Ad

Poésy is a French actress and model with an impressive career spanning international film and television. She made her debut as an actress in 1993 and has had an active career in both film and television since 1999, starring in over 60 productions since then.

The actress is famous for her portrayal of Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter film series, alongside roles in 127 Hours, War and Peace and the television series The Tunnel.

Ad

Other actors featured in King & Conqueror

Ad

King & Conqueror season 1 also features a variety of actors who contribute to the story across the eight-episode historical drama. The additional cast includes:

Clare Holman as Gytha

Geoff Bell as Godwin

Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild

Luther Ford as Tostig

Elliot Cowan as Sweyn

Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern

Jean-Marc Barr as Henry I of France

Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward

Léo Legrand as Odo

Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma

Oliver Masucci as Baldwin

Eddie Marsan as King Edward

Interested viewers can watch King & Conqueror on BBC One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More