Krapopolis season 2 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Krapopolis season 2 part 2 is set to continue the wild, mythological adventures of Tyrannis, Deliria, Shlub, and the rest of the dysfunctional family as they navigate life in one of the earliest cities in history. Created by Dan Harmon, the animated sitcom blends comedy with ancient mythology, reimagining Greek gods, monsters, and mortals in a satirical and chaotic setting.

The series, which premiered in 2023 on FOX’s Animation Domination block, has gained a loyal fan base with its unique humor, strong voice cast, and imaginative storytelling.

Following the success of its first season, Krapopolis was quickly renewed for multiple seasons. Krapopolis season 2 part 2 continues with its second part, with weekly drops, and features only 3 episodes. The first episode was released on February 16, 2025, while the second is scheduled to drop on February 23.

Exploring in detail Krapopolis season 2 part 2 complete release schedule

Krapopolis season 2 part 2 kicked off with episode 10 on February 16, 2025, and continues with a weekly release schedule. Here is the complete list of upcoming episodes along with their release dates:

Episode 10 – John Fate Comes a-Knockin– February 16, 2025

Episode 11 –Stavros Live and in Concert– February 23, 2025

Episode 12 – Baby Boom– March 2, 2025

Episode 13 – Ty Big Fat Greek Wedding– March 9, 2025

More episodes are expected to follow, with FOX likely to announce additional air dates as the season progresses. The episodic structure allows for a mix of standalone stories and ongoing character arcs, keeping viewers entertained with both episodic humor and larger narrative developments.

Who stars in Krapopolis season 2 part 2?

The show boasts an impressive ensemble of voice actors, each bringing their unique comedic timing to the characters. The main cast includes:

Richard Ayoade as Tyrannis – The demigod king of Krapopolis, trying (and often failing) to rule with logic and order.

The recurring cast features a variety of talented actors voicing mythical creatures, gods, and city inhabitants, including James Adomian, Keith David, Grey DeLisle, Michael Urie, Tara Strong, and Cedric Yarbrough. Their performances bring depth and humor to the richly imaginative world of Krapopolis.

What is Krapopolis season 2 part 2 about?

Set in a comedic version of Ancient Greece, Krapopolis follows the struggles of a family consisting of humans, gods, and monsters as they attempt to build and govern one of the world’s first cities. Tyrannis, the well-meaning but often ineffective ruler, constantly finds himself at odds with his family’s chaotic tendencies.

His mother, Deliria, is a reckless goddess who thrives on destruction, while his father, Shlub, is a carefree manticore with little interest in responsibility. His half-siblings, Stupendous and Hippocampus, add to the madness with their own quirky personalities and ambitions.

The series takes inspiration from Greek mythology but infuses it with modern humor and satirical takes on leadership, politics, and family dynamics. With Dan Harmon’s signature blend of absurdity and clever storytelling, Krapopolis delivers a fresh and entertaining take on ancient legends.

As season 2 part 2 continues, viewers can expect more hilarious power struggles, bizarre mythological events, and unpredictable twists that keep the series engaging. With its talented cast and sharp writing, Krapopolis remains a standout in the world of animated television.

Fans can tune in every Sunday at 9:30 pm ET on Hulu or FOX to catch the latest episodes.

