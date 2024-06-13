Kurtis Conner's ‘The Goodfellow’ World Tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Kurtis Conner's ‘The Goodfellow’ World Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 29, 2024, to September 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. This will be the comedian's first world tour ever, and more dates are set to be announced soon.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Tampa, New York City, and Chicago, among others. The comedian announced the first wave of dates for the tour via a post on his official X account on June 12, 2024.

The presale for the tour starts with a Patreon exclusive artist presale on June 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by joining the aforementioned Kurtis Conner Patreon. A Live Nation presale, along with other presales, will also be available simultaneously.

General tickets for the tour will be available on June 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article and can be purchased via the singer's official website, venue websites, or Ticketmaster.

Kurtis Conner's ‘The Goodfellow’ World Tour 2024 dates and venues

The first wave of dates and venues for Kurtis Conner's 'The Goodfellow' World Tour 2024 are given below:

August 29, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Tampa Theater

August 30, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

August 31, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Moran Theater

September 1, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Broward Center For The Performing Arts

September 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center Wang Theatre

September 6, 2024 – Washington, DC at Warner Theater

September 7, 2024 – New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre

September 13, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at Durham Performing Arts Center

September 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

September 15, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

September 19, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Byham Theater

September 20, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theatre

September 21, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre

September 22, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fisher Theater

Kurt Conner's upcoming tour is being produced by Live Nation and will feature the latest material from his career. Before the tour, the comedian performed a single show at the Theater Aquarius in Hamilton, Canada.

Kurtis Conner has 4.98 million YouTube subscribers

Kurtis Conner, born Kurtis Matthew Kenneth Conner on May 4, 1994, started his career with skits on the now-defunct short-form video app Vine, where he quickly garnered thousands of followers, before migrating to YouTube and long-form content.

The channel, titled Kurtis Conner, has been live since 2014, with the channel currently standing at 4.98 million subscribers and an average view count on the latest videos of more than 2 million.

Aside from his YouTube, the comedian has also done stand-up comedy throughout his career and released a comedy album, Cuppla Jokes, in 2016. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Comedy Album chart as well as being a chart-topper on the iTunes comedy chart.

Alongside his YouTube and comedy albums as well as standup tours, the comedian and singer also has a podcast called Very Really Good. The podcast has over 500k views, with an average view count of over 400k.

