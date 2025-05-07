Law & Order fame Charley Scalies passes away at 84

Charley Scalies, a veteran actor known for roles in The Wire and The Sopranos, died on May 1, 2025, at a nursing home in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. His daughter, Anne Marie Scalies, confirmed the news. He was best known for playing Horseface Pakusa, a dockworker, in Season 2 of The Wire, and appeared as Coach Molinaro in a dream sequence in The Sopranos.

Ad

In a 2015 interview with Wildsound, Scalies reflected on his work with these HBO shows, stating,

“Humbling, very humbling, but the thing that really makes me smile is knowing my great grandkids, and beyond, will get to see what Poppi looked and sounded like.”

Charley Scalies: Career beyond television

Ad

Trending

While Scalies was best known for his television roles, his career also included notable work in film. He made his feature film debut in the 1995 drama Two Bits, starring Al Pacino. Scalies continued to show his versatility with roles in 12 Monkeys, Liberty Heights, and Jersey Girl.

His television career included appearances on acclaimed series like Homicide: Life on the Street, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Cold Case. On each of these shows, Scalies demonstrated his ability to portray a range of complex characters, leaving a lasting impression with his performances.

Ad

In addition to his screen work, Scalies was active in community theater. He performed with the St. Francis Players in Springfield, Pennsylvania, in productions of Guys and Dolls, Chicago, and The Wizard of Oz. These performances highlighted his dedication to his craft and his love of performing in front of a live audience.

Charley Scalies: Life before and beyond acting

Before pursuing acting, Scalies had a successful business career. He worked as Director of Sales and Contracts for Clifton Precision, a prominent manufacturer, and later founded his own consulting company specializing in ISO 9000 standards and quality management systems. His business career was defined by professionalism, attention to detail, and a strong work ethic—qualities that also influenced his approach to acting.

Ad

According to his obituary published by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, Scalies was “best known first and foremost as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.” His family fondly remembered that his “favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table,” underscoring his importance to family above all else.

Charley Scalies: Tributes and remembrance

Ad

Charley Scalies is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline M. Scalies (née Cardamone), whom his family described in the obituary as “the true love and joy of his life.” He is also survived by five children: Charles Scalies III, Angeline Kogut, Anthony Scalies, Christa Ann Scalise, and Anne Marie Scalies. Additionally, he leaves behind four grandchildren: Charles IV, Christopher, Domenic, and Amelia.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home in Trappe, Pennsylvania, according to the funeral home’s official website (Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home). Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of his long battle with the disease.

Ad

Also read: 7 best episodes from The Wire to rewatch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More