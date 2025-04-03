7 best episodes from The Wire to rewatch

The Wire (2002-2008) focuses on the American city of Baltimore over the course of its five-season-run, dealing with its crime, government, red tape, and media. Created by David Simon, a former police reporter and author, the show is a realistic portrayal of dysfunctional institutions and the everyday characters that work within them.

Lauded as one of the best shows of all time by critics, this crime drama developed cult status during and after its on-air presence. The show does not hide behind theatrical cinematography or flashy edits. Instead, it sticks to its central theme of peeling back the layers, portraying the American reality.

The Hunt, Middle Ground, and other iconic episodes from The Wire to rewatch

1) The Hunt (season 1, episode 11)

Kima Greggs in The Wire (Image via HBO)

Season 1 of The Wire follows Baltimore's intricate drug trade, and the police personnel tasked with taking them down. Written by David Simon and Ed Burns, its fast-paced, suspenseful narration, and the in-depth exploration of interpersonal dynamics on both sides makes for great television.

In episode 11, detective Kima Greggs (Sonja Sohn) and the Barksdale Organization's frontman Wendell "Orlando" Blocker (Clayton LeBouef) have been shot, leaving the former on life support. Detective Rawls (John Doman) and Landsman (Delaney Williams) take over the case, trying to find evidence of the shooting through their wiretap.

The episode's edge-of-the-seat storyline, the dynamics between Rawls and McNulty, the wiretap reveal, and Lester's unexpected heroics make this episode a great one to rewatch.

2) Middle Ground (season 3, episode 11)

Season 3 of The Wire adds another layer to the storyline, introducing political perspectives and a new player in the Baltimore drug scene. It continues to build on the Barksdale Organization and the police's attempts to bring them down.

Middle Ground is considered one of the best episodes because of the brief limbo between the Barksdale Organization's head Avon (Wood Harris), and his successor Stringer Bell (Idris Elba). They share a brief moment of solidarity before Avon betrays Stringer, who is murdered by Omar and Brother Mouzone.

One of the best wiretap moments on the show, Idris Elba's iconic performance and exit as Stringer make this episode a must-watch.

3) Port in a Storm (season 2, episode 12)

A still from Port in a Storm (Image via HBO)

Perspectives shift in season 2 of The Wire, with the introduction of longshoremen and organized criminals along with their mysterious leader "The Greek". The seasonal finale has an anti-climactic end, with The Greek disappearing from under the Baltimore police department's noses.

Season 2 also has several remarkable episodes, including the penultimate Bad Dreams, setting up the finale. The writing delves into the very real problems of unionized workers caught in the port's criminal crossfire, making it a haunting watch.

The realistic cinematography, tragic storylines, and a gripping end to season 2 increase the rewatchability factor of the episode.

4) The Buys (season 1, episode 3)

D'Angelo from The Buys (Image via HBO)

The Baltimore police department has a suspect (Avon Barksdale), but no idea what he looks like. This leads to an undercover investigation. On the Barksdale side, D'Angelo engages in an iconic game of chess, using their role in the drug syndicate to explain how important pawns are to winning a game. Omar makes an appearance and a threat.

The episode is an interesting set-up for what's to come and shows fans a microscopic view of both sides, whether it's McNulty's insubordination or D'Angelo's thirst for success.

The immense foreshadowing of the pawns' storylines in the Barksdale Organization makes this episode a must-watch.

5) Mission Accomplished (season 3, episode 12)

A still from Mission Accomplished (Image via HBO)

The all-out war between Avon and Marlo's crews underscores much of the season finale, with several revelations (Avon and Marlo meet each other face-to-face in court for the first time) and Avon's downfall without Stringer holding down the fort. This episode of The Wire also throws a few zingers through Kima and McNulty.

In Mission Accomplished, McNulty's sorrow over Stringer's death is an interesting peek into his personality because he wanted to be the one to nab the intellectual thug. So it is no surprise he goes all in with Avon's capture.

The culmination of three seasons of the chase, cinematic ending montage, and unexpected twists keep viewers coming back for more.

6) Collateral Damage (season 2, episode 2)

A still from Collateral Damage (Image via HBO)

While season 2 of The Wire was a complete surprise for fans because of its entirely new premise, episode 2 solidified the set-up and prepared McNulty and the crew for something way more sinister. The port is controlled by the Sobotkas and "The Greek", and a cargo ship filled with dead women shows up.

The episode, right down to its title, is clever in its storyline. Anyone could be the collateral damage in question. However, viewers are left wondering what is going on at the port.

The turning point in season 2's storyline, shows the harsh reality of today's world, making this episode a great one to rewatch.

7) -30- (season 5, episode 10)

A still from the series finale of The Wire (Image via HBO)

Season 5 shifts gears from the drug trade to the Baltimore Sun, a print media company whose workers struggle to meet public demands. McNulty's serial killer plotline to get media and government attention on the Stanfield case works throughout the season, with the Baltimore Sun inadvertently playing into his tricks.

McNulty's ploys are revealed in the series finale and things quickly spiral out of control when he realizes that someone was copying his fictional serial killer's MO. To save face and their careers, the crew must act quickly.

A thrilling climax to a faux plotline and a fitting end for the main characters make this episode must-watch.

Fans must also check out other The Wire episodes like Boys of Summer and Bad Dreams.

