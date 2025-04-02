5 best episodes from Severance season 2

Created by Dan Erickson and starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, and others, Severance is a sci-fi psychological thriller series, co-directed by Ben Stiller. The show is about the employees of a corporation called Lumon, who have gone through an advanced medical procedure called severance, which results in the workers having no memories of the outside world when at work and no memories of their job when they leave.

The series is a critical and commercial hit and has received praise for its story, performances, production design, and other aspects. The show was nominated for multiple categories at the Emmy Awards, and the series’ second season was released recently on January 17, 2025, which has also received much appreciation. Viewers who would like to get to know more about the show can check out the list below which has some of the most memorable episodes of the second season.

Who Is Alive, The After Hours, and other best episodes of Severance

1) Who Is Alive

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 2, episode 3 of Severance, there is an interesting turn in the narrative early on. Mark decides to begin his reintegration process and the episode picks up pace, while also slowly building tension until the last moments of the episode. Several things happen in the episode as Irving decides to go to the O and D department for the first time since Burt’s retirement.

On the other hand, Dylan meets his outie’s wife, Gretchen, and Helena and Mark get information about Gemma. The episode also brings back Reghabi from the first season and focusses on the mystery of the goats and introduces the Mammalian Nuturable Department.

2) Hello, Ms Cobel

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Severance season 2 episode 1 starts a couple of days after the events of the finale of the first season, where Mark declared that “she’s alive”. Mark finds out later that all his coworkers at Lumon have been replaced, and he fights hard to get Irving, Helly, and Dylan back.

While the episode is more of an exposition as it is the first episode of the season and lacks thrills or action, it is pretty important as it begins to set the pace and tone for the show this season. Mark’s note is comical, and Lumon’s animated video is also well done. Interestingly, Helena tells a lie, which is one of the first hints that she is pretending to be Helly.

3) Chikhai Bardo

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

The seventh episode of Severance season 2 is a departure and a flashback episode, and is an extremely important part of the show. While the show reveals that Gemma is alive and is Ms Casey, it goes into a flashback to answer the question of what Lumon is doing to her. The episode is wonderfully shot and has heartbreaking moments as it shows how Gemma and Mark had a beautiful life together. The episode also shows how Gemma’s innies were trapped in Lumon.

The episode proves that Lumon has power over every little thing and controls the lives of its employees to the full. The episode also highlights how close Mark and Gemma were and how her loss drove him to get severed. The episode also hints at what Cold Harbor is and why the company is intent on making multiple versions of Gemma, making it one of the most thrilling and suspenseful episodes of the season.

4) The After Hours

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In episode 8, season 2 of Severance, the show comes back to its usual format after two departure episodes and immediately picks up the pace and gets the show ready for the finale. A sense of tension is throughout the episode as Mark and Devon work for Cobel, but Mark is hesitant. Mark’s innie is also at a cabin and must answer some questions.

On the other hand, Lumon wants to make Irving disappear and makes Burt do the job. However, Burt takes Irving and Radar and makes them flee. While Irving’s exit is near, Dylan also chooses to retire after Gretchen wants to break up with him to fix her marriage to his outie. While the outies prepare to use innie Mark for information, Helly is worried about what is to come and reads the export hall in his absence.

5) Cold Harbor

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

The finale episode of Severance season 2 is jam-packed with action and suspense. The episode begins with a long and important conversation between Mark’s innie and outie about how the two of them are so different yet one. The scene is chilling as it forces the viewers to choose between the two and notice how far apart yet singular the two are. Further, Dylan’s outie urges him not to retire and end his life.

The episode then includes an interesting and amusing performance by the Choreography and Music department, and Milchick dances with them. However, Helly gets to Milchick with the help of Dylan, and Mark has the opportunity to save Gemma. Both versions of Mark, the innie and the outie, get to reunite with his wife, Gemma, which makes for a surreal and emotional scene. However, Mark saves Gemma but is unable to follow her and take his own life as Helly shows up in front of him. The episode thus sets up for the next season.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most memorable episodes of Severance season 2.

