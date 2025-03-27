Severance season 2: 10 burning questions that need to be answered in season 3

Severance season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025, on Apple TV+ and concluded its 10-episode run on March 20, 2025. The hit dystopian series is created by Dan Erickson and directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. It was renewed for a third season on March 21, 2025.

The show's premise focuses on Lumon's severed employees - Mark S., Helly R., Irving B., and Dylan G. Their innie (work life) and outie (personal life) personas discover Lumon's dark secrets and set out to stop the company from carrying out its sinister plans.

The official synopsis of Severance season 2, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Below is a list of Severance season 2's most burning questions

1) Can Mark and Helly have a future together?

Mark and Helly, as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Severance season 2's cliffhanger ending left the fates of Mark S. and Helly R. hanging in the balance. Mark switches between his innie and outie multiple times while rescuing Gemma, but his innie takes control in the end. He leaves Gemma behind and fights for his love and future with Helly.

Due to their identities as innies, the two do not have a future beyond the severed floor. Moreover, their respective outies as well as Lumon have vested interest in separating them. The fact that they are determined to stay together nonetheless makes their story all the more heartbreaking.

Fans are looking forward to seeing how Severance season 3 will handle their ill-fated love story.

2) How will Gemma cope without Mark?

Dichen Lachman as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Mark and Gemma's separation is one of the most heartbreaking storylines of Severance season 2. She is relieved to see Mark coming to her rescue and is so close to a happy ending, but she is left shattered when her husband leaves her behind for another woman.

Severance season 3 will reveal if Gemma escapes from Lumon's headquarters in time or if she is captured by Mauer and dragged back to the testing floor? Gemma's story arc is poised to be very intriguing going into the next season. If she manages to leave the building, then the season will explore her life in the outside world and her fight to reunite with Mark.

3) Who will win between innie and outie Mark?

Adam Scott plays the innie and outie Mark in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

The Severance season 2 finale shows Mark's innie and outie fighting for control. Despite Mark's innie getting the upper hand in the final moments of the season, the outie Mark will take over as soon as he leaves the severed floor. With their conflicting interests pulling them in opposite directions, the counterparts seem headed for an epic showdown in the next season.

Furthermore, as the innies gain more autonomy and fight for their right to exist, it will set them on a collision course with their respective outies. Season 3 may delve into the intricacies of this situation as the innies cannot exist independent of the outies.

4) How long will Milchick stay loyal to Lumon?

Milchick, as seen in the Apple TV+ series Severance (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

The severed floor's manager, Seth Milchick, is constantly devalued by the upper management in season 2, especially by the now-deceased Drummond. It needs to be seen if the company's mistreatment of him finally opens his eyes to Lumon's sinister nature in season 3.

If that is the case, then he will likely turn his back on Lumon and support the innies' cause for independence. Milchick will be an important asset, along with Cobel, in the innies' efforts to take down Lumon while ensuring their survival.

5) Will Irving return to fight Lumon in Severance season 3?

John Turturro is seen as Irving B. in Severance season 2 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 9, Irving heads off to an unknown destination at the behest of Burt. It is not clear if his story has ended on the show as the actor John Turturro, who plays the fan-favorite character, has not stated his plans for season 3.

If Irving returns, it will allow the series to answer lingering questions about his past. One of the most puzzling mysteries includes his outie painting the dark hallways leading to the testing floor. It may also reveal the origins of the black liquid that Irving would hallucinate in Severance season 1. Also, Irving's love story with Burt will hopefully find a happy ending in the show's third outing.

6) What does Jame Eagan want with Helly R.?

Jame Eagan, as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In the Severance season 2 finale, Jame Eagan tells Helly R. that her rebellious nature and fierceness remind him of Kier Eagan. He admits to not caring for Helena or any of his other illegitimate kids as they do not carry the same fiery spark as Kier.

Jame clearly has some plans in store for Helly in the future, but her hatred for Lumon and the Eagans will prove to be his biggest obstacle in fulfilling them. Also, Severance season 3 will answer how Jame's preference for Helly over Helena, who is poised to become the company's next CEO, affects his relationship with his daughter.

7) Where does Cobel's true loyalty lie?

Harmony Cobel, as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Harmony Cobel's tragic backstory is revealed in Severance season 2 episode 8. Despite inventing the severance procedure, she received no credit for it and was unceremoniously fired from Lumon at the end of season 1. The show's third outing will likely showcase her plotting her revenge against the Eagans for their betrayal.

She may team up with Mark and his allies to fight against the company. However, Cobel is known for keeping her cards close to her chest and may have some dark secrets that can help her gain leverage in the fight.

8) Will the departments turn against Lumon?

An image of the Mammalians Nurturable department in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Lumon may find itself facing a rebellion from the severed floor's various departments in Severance season 3. The company has asserted its control by keeping its employees separate and divided over the years. However, with time, departments like the Mammalians Nurturable and Choreography and Merriment are waking up to Lumon's oppressive policies.

Hence, it's only a matter of time before they band together to stage a coup against the company. The marching band from the Choreography and Merriment division standing in solidarity with Dylan at the end of Severance season 2 may be the start of the end for Lumon.

9) What does Dylan's future hold in Severance season 3?

Zach Cherry plays Dylan in the Apple TV+ series Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Dylan's innie is left heartbroken when his outie's wife, Gretchen, stops meeting him at the Outie Family Visitation Suite in episode 9. He realizes that the only family he can have is with his MDR teammates, Helly R. and Mark S. Thus, he joins Helly in her quest to fight against Milchick in the finale episode.

But how far will Dylan's innie go to preserve his identity in Severance season 3? Will Lumon be able to tempt him into compliance by using his outie's wife and kids as rewards again?

10) What is Lumon's ultimate goal?

Drummond and Natalie, as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@sydneycolealexander)

Severance season 2 answers many questions regarding the MDR team's work on the severed floor. Mark's work on the Cold Harbor file is intricately linked to the severance chip, as it is being tested on Gemma. But, Drummond calling his file "one of the greatest moments in the history of the planet" suggests that the company has far greater ambitions for the chip than previously imagined.

What is Lumon's grand plan for the severance procedure and what is everything in service of? It serves as the show's central mystery and will be answered, at least to some extent, in Severance season 3.

Viewers can catch up with both seasons of Severance on Apple TV+.

