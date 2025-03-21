Severance season 2 ends with a gripping finale, leaving fans speculating about what’s next for Lumon and its employees

Severance season 2 concluded with its finale episode, Cold Harbor, which was released on March 20, 2025, on Apple TV+. This episode answered some of the previous episodes' questions but left many more unanswered. Especially for Mark Scout and Lumon Industries, the episode marked a major turning point in the characters' lives.

Fans are already buzzing with questions about the fate of Lumon Industries and its employees after the ending of Severance season 2. Following the startling disclosures in the finale, the ambiguity around characters like Mark, Helly, and Gemma has grown.

Disclaimer: There are significant spoilers in this article. Reader's discretion is advised.

The ending of Severance season 2 is nothing short of a cliffhanger. Mark staying at Lumon with Helly instead of leaving with Gemma raises questions about their motivations. The finale's mysterious rituals surrounding Gemma's kidnapping and the Cold Harbor test leave viewers with more questions than answers, adding to the suspense.

The shocking revelations in Cold Harbor in Severance season 2

A still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

The finale of Severance season 2 sheds light on some of the most pressing mysteries, starting with the Cold Harbor file that Mark had been working on. It turns out that the file wasn’t just a set of documents but a deeper exploration into Gemma’s severed experiences.

Throughout Severance season 2, fans saw Gemma subjected to inhumane experiments, forced to perform emotionally taxing tasks like assembling a crib meant for a child she could never have.

The episode revealed that the Cold Harbor file contained the emotions associated with these traumatic events, categorized as Lumon’s "four tempers" of the soul: Woe, Frolic, Dread, and Malice. This discovery exposed the true nature of Lumon’s work, creating a suffering-free existence for their outies while forcing their innies to bear the emotional brunt of this “freedom.”

The conclusion leaves a lot of questions unanswered even after discovering the truth about the Cold Harbor file. In a startling turn of events, Mark S., Mark's innie, assists Gemma in escaping Lumon's grasp, but he decides not to accompany her. Rather, he and Helly dash back into the office that was cut off.

Viewers are left wondering if Mark's wish to stay with Helly outweighs his desire for independence in light of this choice. As viewers wonder what will happen to these characters and whether they will ever be able to fully break free from Lumon's control, the stakes are high.

Unanswered questions and speculations about season 3

A still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

In addition to Mark and Gemma's escape, the finale poses several important questions that will keep viewers guessing until season three. The fate of Lumon Industries itself is one of the most significant mysteries.

How will the business respond to the widespread departures from its ranks? What will happen to workers like the disobedient Mark, who is now entangled in a risky romantic triangle with Helly and Gemma, and Dylan, who stays at Lumon?

In addition, fans are curious about what happens to characters like Helly, whose intentions are still unknown. Does Helly's disobedient behavior stem from her broken life, or is there a darker element at work, possibly related to her ties to the influential Eagan family?

Another interesting theory concerns Ricken and Devon, with many people wondering if they are unwittingly complicit in Lumon's operations or if they are agents working for the company.

The series' recurring goats have introduced yet another level of mystery. What function do these goats serve in Lumon's overarching objectives, and why are they offered as sacrifices?

A fresh interpretation of the goat symbolism is presented in the conclusion, and it may provide the answer to Lumon's actual motivation and the nature of their experiments. Season three will be intense and exciting because of these unsolved questions.

Lumon’s hidden agendas and their impact on the characters

A still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

In Cold Harbor, the motivations behind Lumon’s strange experiments on its employees come into sharper focus. The company’s practices are deeply unsettling, as they not only sever memories but also manipulate emotions, creating a dystopian reality where workers bear the weight of their outies’ lives.

The concept of using severed individuals to experience the trauma of others is explored in depth in the finale, particularly with Gemma’s cold, detached innie. The company’s desire to maintain control over its employees through emotional manipulation seems to be at the core of Lumon’s operations.

This manipulation goes beyond the severance process itself. In Cold Harbor, Mark’s decision to stay behind at Lumon rather than escape with Gemma shows the psychological hold Lumon has on its employees. For Mark, the alternative to living as an innie seems worse than the suffering he endures at Lumon.

This dynamic is particularly evident in his relationship with Helly, whose inner conflict about staying or leaving Lumon adds emotional weight to the finale. Mark’s choice to remain with Helly is evidence of the complicated emotions that the severance process creates, making it unclear whether the characters can ever truly escape Lumon’s influence.

The fate of Gemma and Mark: What’s next after Severance season 2?

A still from Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

One of the main riddles left open in the finale is Gemma and Mark's fate. Gemma's future is unknown even when she escapes Lumon with Mark's aid. The knowledge that Lumon tested on her and altered her memories presents a terrifying picture of the company's enormous influence.

Now Gemma knows the truth about her imprisonment, what will happen? Will she remain in hiding with Mark or will she uncover Lumon's secrets?

As for Mark, his decision to stay at Lumon with Helly raises further questions about his motivations. Is he truly trying to protect Gemma, or has his loyalty shifted toward Helly?

The last scene leaves viewers wondering whether Mark's sacrifice for Helly is an act of love or a more profound psychological link created via their Lumon experiences. This uncertainty about Mark's actual motives guarantees that viewers will stay hooked.

Stay tuned for more updates on Severance season 2 as the year progresses.

