Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 - All filming locations explored

As Law & Order: Organized Crime returns for its fifth season, the show continues to bring tough, gritty stories and intricate investigations with Detective Elliot Stabler at the forefront. Aside from the plot twists and high-energy performances, perhaps the show's greatest asset is its realistic portrayal of New York City.

Unlike most television shows that heavily use sound stages or green screens, Organized Crime remains committed to the franchise's origins—shooting nearly everything on location throughout the five boroughs. Below is the list of filming locations in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is filmed in various locations all over New York City

Like in past seasons, season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime is shot on location entirely in New York City. This method provides breathtaking scenery and gives the show its characteristic realism. The show employs NYC streets, buildings, and landmarks to anchor its characters in a reality that reflects true NYPD operations and criminal investigations.

Filming notices, sightings, and previous location utilization affirm that all major locations within Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn remain pivotal in production.

Long Island City, Queens – Police presence

One of the most often utilized locations is 2 Court Square, which houses the CUNY School of Law in Long Island City. The building has been used in previous seasons for scenes outside of police or government offices, and it continues to be a probable location to film in season 5. Its civic, modern architecture makes it a suitable stand-in for law enforcement and judicial locations.

Long Island City's combination of urbanization and industrial boundaries provides a flexible setting for productions requiring neighborhood policing and organized crime scenes.

Chelsea Piers, Manhattan

While most of the series is filmed on location, interior scenes—particularly those involving exact lighting or intricate sets—are filmed at Silver Screen Studios at Chelsea Piers. It has been the go-to studio for the Law & Order franchise since early on and is capable of recreating police precincts, interrogation rooms, and offices.

These controlled settings enable the team to concentrate on dialogue-driven scenes and detective work, all while remaining visually uniform with on-location footage.

Foley Square & Centre Street

The New York County Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street and Foley Square are classic locations frequently employed for courthouse and government shots. The downtown Manhattan locations offer dramatic, instantly iconic visuals announcing moments of legal and institutional drama. These settings connect the show to the larger Law & Order universe, which frequently includes courtroom scenes as key story points.

Cortlandt Alley

When the narrative demands something darker and more sinister, Cortlandt Alley in Lower Manhattan is a popular go-to. This historic alley has been used in numerous productions for its dark, old New York atmosphere—perfect for ambushes, stakeouts, or furtive transactions. Though not officially confirmed for each season, it is a mainstay for the franchise's more serious, street-level action.

More filming locations of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5

Though certain new Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 locations are not yet fully documented, the production's dedication to genuine New York scenery is still in place. The show's immersive atmosphere is largely owed to its environment—whether a law school used as a federal office or a serene alleyway hiding criminal activity.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 maintains the show's gritty, realistic aesthetic by continuing to film on location throughout New York City. From Queens civic centers to Manhattan legal landmarks, each location utilized is part of the narrative. This refusal to deviate from filming in NYC ensures that fans remain visually interested and respect the show's origins in one of television's most iconic cities.

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 streaming on Peacock.

