Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 2 - Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 is back with a strong two-episode premiere that establishes the tone for an action-packed and emotionally charged outing. Focused on Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), the show continues its examination of intricate criminal syndicates and the personal cost exacted on those who battle them.

With a new plotline involving global smuggling and intensely personal stakes, season 5 promises to bring intense drama and high-stakes missions. Stabler goes deep undercover again this season—this time on a high-stakes smuggling ring. Episode 1 will open with a perilous car accident and escalating tensions, and episode 2, Dante's Inferno, takes it to a deeper psychological level. The return of old acquaintances and unfinished business adds more richness to the drama that unfolds.

The season premieres on April 17 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT and can also be streamed on Peacock.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Release date and time

The premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episodes 1 & 2 will air on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. The first two episodes can be streamed on Peacock on the same day. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:00 PM ET Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 PM MT Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:00 PM PT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, April 18, 2025 2:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) Friday, April 18, 2025 3:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Friday, April 18, 2025 6:30 AM IST

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Where to watch

You can catch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 on traditional TV and streaming. The season premiere follows a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order and SVU. For those who prefer streaming, the first two episodes will also be available on Peacock that same day. After the premiere, all future Season 5 episodes will stream exclusively on Peacock weekly.

What to expect in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 2

Episode 2, titled Dante's Inferno, keeps the high-octane action going from episode 1. Having survived a near-fatal car accident that is connected to his undercover operation, Stabler is hospitalized. While recovering, he gets a visit from no less than Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)—a long-awaited reunion that Organized Crime and SVU fans have been waiting for.

This installment will be set to uncover the psychological and physical toll of Stabler's undercover work, as well as his troubled family life. His brother Randall, played by Dean Norris, will play a prominent role in this season. Meanwhile, the Organized Crime Control Bureau keeps working on taking down the smuggling ring, exposing more of the criminal operation and how it is related to bigger domestic threats.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Cast list

Here’s who’s returning and who’s new in Organized Crime season 5

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler – Leading the OCCB's battle against organized crime

– Leading the OCCB's battle against organized crime Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell – OCCB Head of the Organized Crime Control Bureau

– OCCB Head of the Organized Crime Control Bureau Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes – Undercover specialist on the OCCB team

– Undercover specialist on the OCCB team Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – The team's computer whiz and cyber specialist

– The team's computer whiz and cyber specialist Dean Norris as Randall Stabler – Elliot's brother and family guardian

– Elliot's brother and family guardian Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette "Bernie" Stabler – Stabler's protective mother

– Stabler's protective mother Nicky Torchia as Eli Stabler – Elliot's son, now beginning his career as a cop

– Elliot's son, now beginning his career as a cop Kiaya Scott as Becky – Eli’s partner and expectant mother of their child

– Eli’s partner and expectant mother of their child Tate Ellington as Detective Vargas – New member of the OCCB task force

– New member of the OCCB task force Jason Patric as Detective Tim McKenna – A newly introduced detective whose motives remain unclear

– A newly introduced detective whose motives remain unclear Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson – Appearing in Episode 2 for an emotional hospital reunion with Stabler

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 streaming on Peacock.

