Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Law and Order: SVU season 26 will come back from its short hiatus on May 1, 2025, with episode 20, which is called Shock Collar. NBC will broadcast the season's final three episodes in May. In the next episode, the SVU squad will work together to solve the case of a child's kidnapping. The detectives will also try to figure out if the crime was random or if there is something more complex at play.

The latest season of Law and Order: SVU premiered on October 3, 2024. It went on a fall break in November and continued its run on NBC in January 2025. The show also featured a crossover with its flagship series, Law and Order, last week. SVU happens to be the only live-action primetime series from the 1990s that is still in continuous production.

When will Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 20 be released?

As stated above, Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 20, titled Shock Collar, will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time May 1, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time May 1, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time May 1, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time May 1, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 20?

Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 20, will premiere on NBC on May 1, 2025. It can be watched the following day on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Peacock has two plans as of now: the Premium plan for $7.99/month and the Premium Plus plan for $13.99/month.

Individual episodes or the whole season of the series can be purchased from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, or Vudu. NBC is also available on some live streaming services.

A brief recap of Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 19

In Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 19, titled Play with Fire Part 2, the investigation into Detective Maria Recinos' murder intensifies. Captain Olivia Benson and her team uncover that Maria, a rookie officer inspired by Benson, was working undercover to expose a predator targeting undocumented migrant women.

Suspicion is cast on Father Alberto, a priest who is helping these women in confidence, but he is shot in a fight with Detective Paul Gomez. Benson's deduction and subsequent DNA findings from Maria's rape kit identify that Gomez himself is the one responsible for several rapes and murders, including Maria's.

More investigation reveals Gomez's attempts to intimidate Benson, including a situation involving her son, and his efforts to implicate others in his offenses. Testimonies from survivors solidify the case against Gomez, leading to his conviction. The episode concludes with Benson and Lieutenant Brady attending the victims' funerals, bringing closure to the case.

Preview of Law and Order: SVU season 26, episode 20

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"SVU investigates if a car theft involving a young girl in the backseat was random or a planned kidnapping."

In the teaser for episode 20, Benson and the team interrogate people related to the kidnapping of a young girl. Benson tells the team that there are two perpetrators behind the crime, and they have done this previously. In a short clip, a girl is also visible being pushed towards a car by a man.

As the squad searches for evidence and motive behind the abduction, the next episode of Law and Order: SVU guarantees hectic action and emotional distress for viewers.

Stay tuned for further news on Law and Order: SVU season 26.

