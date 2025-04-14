Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 19: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

On April 10, 2025, NBC plans to broadcast Play With Fire Part 2, episode 19 of Law & Order: SVU season 26. This coming episode will be a crossover event with the flagship show in the franchise, Law & Order season 24. The case will revolve around the murder of Maria Recinos, a young woman whom Benson had saved in season 7. Maria also became a cop in season 25.

Ad

Law & Order: SVU premiered on October 3, 2024, for season 26. The legal drama began on September 20, 1999, as a spin-off of the original Law & Order series. The series revolves around the Special Victims Unit, a specialized team of detectives within the New York City Police Department. The officers investigate s*xual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

When will Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 19 be released?

Ad

Trending

As stated above, Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 19, titled Play With Fire Part 2, will be released on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Since time zones differ across various regions, the broadcast time can vary. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 17, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time April 17, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time April 17, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time April 17, 2025 9:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 19?

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 19 is set to air on NBC at its reserved time on April 17, 2025. The episode will also be streamed the day after on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock.

Peacock has two primary plans for new subscribers and returning viewers. The Premium plan begins at $7.99/month (full access, ad-supported), and Premium Plus costs $13.99/month (full access, ad-free with offline downloads).

Ad

Individual episodes or the entire season of the show can be bought from sites such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, or Vudu. Some cable providers also offer on-demand options.

A brief recap of Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 18

Ad

In Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 18, titled The Accuser, teenager Sam Carson discovers his former boss, Eddie Upshaw, severely injured in his welding shop. The Special Victims Unit investigates the assault, noting a date carved into Eddie's back. Initially, suspicion falls on Sam due to his recent departure from the apprenticeship.

However, the case takes a turn when Sam confides in Detective Bruno, revealing that Eddie had been exploiting him since he was fifteen. This revelation prompts the team to delve into Eddie's past, uncovering a 2001 case involving Angela Jones, who had accused Eddie of similar misconduct as a child.

Ad

Though acquitted, Angela's life spiraled downward. Recently released from prison, she confesses to attacking Eddie, stating she wanted him to bear scars akin to her own. The episode focuses on the themes of long-buried trauma and the quest for justice.

Preview of Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 19

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes."

Ad

Since episode 19 is the second part of the two-hour crossover, the investigation into the murder of Maria Recinos intensifies in this episode. In the teaser, Benson is seen to be affected by the case as she admits to Brady that she knew the victim. The SVU collaborates with the 2-7 precinct to uncover a disturbing pattern of crimes targeting other marginalized women as well.

As the team delves deeper, they face mounting pressure to bring the perpetrator to justice. Carisi and Price join forces to build a compelling case against the suspect, and Stabler is also seen pushing someone against a wall. With new and old characters returning, the episode promises high-stakes drama and emotional confrontations.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Law & Order: SVU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More