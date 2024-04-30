Lethally Blonde on ID: How was David Rademaker arrested and where is he now?

The upcoming Lethally Blonde episode will take viewers through the confounding case of Kimberly Pandelios which led to the conviction of David Rademaker in 2006. The investigation took its turns and had turned cold for a while before it finally arrived at Rademaker as the suspect.

Rademaker, a businessman who dealt in the flesh, had s*xually assaulted and murdered the 21-year-old aspiring model during an assignment in February 1992. His confession to his girlfriend led him to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

David Rademaker is presently incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"An aspiring model, Kimberly Pandelios, accepts an offer to pose in lingerie for a mysterious photographer, then disappears; years later, a young woman contacts the police when she begins to suspect that her boyfriend may have been the killer."

The episode, titled A Model Murder, on Investigation Discovery airs on April 29, 2024, at 10 pm EST.

How was David Rademaker arrested? Details explored

Per Los Angeles Daily News, the 21-year-old aspiring model and mother-of-one, Kimberly Pandelios had failed to return home from a modeling assignment on February 27, 1992.

She had answered a 'model wanted' advertisement in a local weekly newspaper hoping to earn some extra money. Pandelios had an appointment with a person named Paul.

Kimberly Pandelios went missing on the same day and it was not until March 1993 that her burnt Chrysler Laser, skeletal remains, pieces of clothing, and her day planner were found from the Angeles Forest Highway.

The case turned cold due to a lack of leads and was reopened in late 2003, according to the Los Angeles Daily News report.

Manya Ksendzov offers information on Pandelios' murder

The detectives had a good lead on Rademaker, who was a convicted s*x offender out on parole, from old reports wherein his previous girlfriend had mentioned him bragging about Kimberly Pandelios' murder in her statement.

Rademaker had been involved with the 15-year-old Manya Ksendzov in the mid-’90s. Her parents had sent him in for statutory r*pe and drug charges as he had allegedly had Ksendzov addicted to heroin.

Ksendzov mentioned that David Rademaker had shared about having murdered Kimberly Pandelios on three separate occasions - once when he had used the incident to threaten her when Ksendzov had wanted to end the affair with him.

Rademaker alleged that he had s*xually overpowered Pandelios and drowned her to death in a mountain stream.

Rademaker had also told Manya Ksendzov that the theory of abduction behind Pandelios' disappearance was not true as portrayed in Unsolved Mysteries.

Cynthia Haddon reveals information about Pandelios' torched car

The investigators further looked into leads and found the name of another ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Haddon, who gave the authorities information about Pandelios' Chrysler Laser which was found near Monte Cristo Campground.

Haddon had testified to having accompanied Rademaker to set the sports car he had allegedly found by the side of the road ablaze on February 28, 1992. She had also agreed to record conversations with Haddon wherein he confessed to the arson but denied the murder.

Where is David Rademaker now?

Per court documents, the Los Angeles authorities arrested David Rademaker in 2004 and the prosecutors argued the case with witness statements and evidence from the crime scene. The jury reached the verdict of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of kidnapping.

David Rademaker (42) was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole, according to The Los Angeles Times. He was incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility before he was moved to the California Medical Facility, per The Cinemaholic.

Catch A Model Murder on Investigation Discovery on April 29, 2024.