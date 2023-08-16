How and when did Andre Petroski overcome heroin addiction? Know all about UFC middleweight's inspiring journey

Andre Petroski is the latest in a recent surge of newcomers to the UFC middleweight division. The 32-year old boasts an impressive MMA record of 9 wins and just one loss. He is currently on a four-fight win streak in the promotion, with three finishes to his name.

While he is yet to fight in 2023, with his most recent win having taken place at UFC 281 on November 12, 2022, fans are awaiting his return with anticipation. Andre Petroski hasn't just been impressive inside the octagon, he has also overcome demons outside the cage. Notably, he dealt with a heroin addiction in the past.

His substance abuse issues first emerged in 2018, culminating in a near-fatal overdose that Petroski claims should have killed him. His close brush with death and the second chance he was given also came with a new perspective on life. He wouldn't squander his second chance at life after coming so close to dying.

He also mentions his daughter as a source of strength when it came to battlng his heroin addiction. While most people would have characterized it as a wholly negative experience, Andre Petroski claims to have developed a new kind of mental fortitude after his struggles with substance abuse.

To him, losing a fight is nothing more than a minor setback by comparison. While his journey against drug addiction, it isn't unique to him in the UFC. Like him, both Matt Brown and Lauren Murphy are former heroin addicts, who found rebuilt their lives through mixed martial arts.

Who did Andre Petroski grapple at Fury Pro Grappling 7?

The UFC middleweight took part in a grappling match on May 27 against Rene Sousa, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt. The match took place at Fury Pro Grappling 7. Andre Petroski was out of his depth, despite being a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt under sixth-degree black belt Daniel Gracie.

Petroski lost the match via submission due to an ankle lock. However, he wasn't the only UFC middleweight competing. Gerald Meerschaert faced Joey Pfyfer in a losing effort.

Coincidentally, Petroski is scheduled to face Meerschaert in a preliminary bout this Saturday at UFC 292.