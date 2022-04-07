5 UFC fighters who overcame addiction

Countless UFC fighters have faced adversity and have eventually pulled through. From growing up in an impoverished environment to battling mental health issues, many of the fighters known today have sought mixed martial arts as a source to overcome their struggles.

Within the UFC, a small percentage of fighters were controlled by addiction. Addiction is a disease that affects many people and is more common than many may believe. Although MMA fighters are viewed as tough warriors, they are just as susceptible to falling prey to this disease.

Some of the toughest names on the promotion's roster have made this list. They are living proof that addiction is not the end and it is possible to become a better person after it. Here a list of five UFC fighter who have overcome addiction.

#5. UFC lightweight contender - Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney at UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

Terrance McKinney made his UFC debut in 2021 and put on a jaw-dropping performance. He beat his opponent, Matt Frevola, in 7 seconds of the first round via a knockout. As far as the night's performance was concerned, it was one for the history books. But there is more to the McKinney's story than his incredible ability to finish fights in one round.

A few years before his UFC debut, McKinney experienced death. The shocking story involves the young fighter dying on his way to the hospital due to a drug overdose. His college life equated to partying and doing drugs nearly every weekend. On the infamous night, he consumed different drugs, which led to horrific hallucinations and eventually a trip to the hospital. Police found him without a shirt, covered in blood and sweat. His organs and mental state were failing, though he spoke as if he were invincible as he was in and out of consciousness.

McKinney considers it the most embarrassing moment of his life and uses it as a lesson every day. The lightweight fighter has told his story on social media several times and reminded his fans that not all mistakes are defining.

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 5 years ago I overdosed and died (twice), 2 years ago I made it to UFC Contender Series and lost, but 3 weeks ago I made my debut and set a record. Don't let mistakes and losses define you. Every day is a new chance to be better than you were. 5 years ago I overdosed and died (twice), 2 years ago I made it to UFC Contender Series and lost, but 3 weeks ago I made my debut and set a record. Don't let mistakes and losses define you. Every day is a new chance to be better than you were.

Drew Dober put an end to McKinney's 4-fight win streak at UFC Fight Night 203 last month. It was a quick turnaround for 'T. Wrecks', who had fought just two weeks prior to that. He stepped up to the fight on short notice after Ricky Glenn had to withdraw.

#4. Louis Smolka

UFC Fight Night: Smolka vs. Quinonez

Louis Smolka, a bantamweight fighter, fought one of his toughest battles against alcoholism.

It is astounding that Smolka was able to overcome his addiction to alcohol, considering it consumed so much of his life. Smolka put training on the back burner as his biggest concern was drinking at the end of the day. He physically showed up for practice but would do the bare minimum so he could escape early and go get a drink.

The amount of alcohol did not matter, and he would drink until the bottle was empty. Even mouthwash was a considerable drink of choice when there was nothing else around. Smolka suffered four losses in a row from 2016-2017 and was quite depressed by that fact. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, he said:

"I didn’t care about anything and I was just being a drunk at that time. I was at a weird place. I lost four straight and I didn’t care anymore and I said, ‘Whatever. I’m over it.’ I didn’t care about fighting. Nothing mattered to me."

What sparked a change in Smolka was the honesty of his manager, Jason House, who he was living with at the time. One day, House caught him drinking in their home after practice and told him that he had nothing to celebrate. The fact that he was no longer living with his fiancée or his child may have influenced the change, but it was mostly those words from House that made him realize it was time to quit.

Since then, Smolka has become happier and more productive and has no plans to end his sobriety.

'Da Last Samurai's' next bout is set for May 14 against Dave 'Dangerous' Grant at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz v Rakic.

#3. Charles Rosa

UFC Fight Night: Rosa vs. Jaynes

Charles Rosa grew up watching drug addiction destroy those closest to him. His two brothers, who he considered his fighting role models, fell to the crippling disease.

Their tragic deaths prompted his father, Chucky Rosa, to start a non-profit organization called Chucky's Fight to help educate people about the harm caused by drug and alcohol abuse. Rosa is no stranger to drug and alcohol addiction. One day in 2008, he had enough of its grasp on his life and checked himself into rehab. He started his amateur MMA career two years later and credited the sport for saving his life.

When his professional career started in 2012, he devastated the competition to maintain a 9-fight undefeated streak. The Massachusetts-born fighter holds a professional record of 14 wins and seven losses.

#2. Court McGee

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt weigh-in

After defeating Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC on ESPN 32, he gave a tearful speech during a post-fight interview when explaining sobriety and his growth from addiction.

McGee is over ten years free from drugs and alcohol and could not be more proud of his accomplishments. Of course, winning fights is one of McGee's main focal points, but educating and speaking to people who can potentially be affected by addiction is his top priority. He has his own company called The McGee Project, which is dedicated to reaching out to schools, colleges, gyms, and anyone who will listen to his motivational stories and advice to conquer the disease. There is only one message attached to his campaign, i.e., recovery is always possible.

The 37-year-old has fought professionally since 2010 and is currently on a 2-fight win streak.

Watch the full post-fight interview where McGee talks about the issue:

#1. Matt 'The Immortal' Brown

UFC Fight Night: Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Matt Brown has struggled with drugs and alcohol for many years. At a young age, he grew up in a small town of approximately 200 people, where he experimented with various drugs, including meth and heroin. He was fueled by cocaine in the initial days of his MMA career. The type of drug was irrelevant to Brown, who would partake in anything back then. There was a time when he drank and partied competitively. His obsessive tendencies sometimes got the better of him and caused a handful of low moments in his life.

Brown is another example of being saved by mixed martial arts. The combat sport granted him another chance and diverted his focus. At 41 years old, Brown still doesn't plan to retire.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



How'd you score it? The crowd was not happy as Ohio's Matt Brown lost a split decision to Bryan Barberena at #UFCColumbus How'd you score it? The crowd was not happy as Ohio's Matt Brown lost a split decision to Bryan Barberena at #UFCColumbus.How'd you score it? https://t.co/49M7lbxUWd

He lost his last fight to Bryan Barberena in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, via split decision. Brown believes he won the first two rounds of the match. The back-and-forth brawl had the potential to win a fight of the night bonus and both fighters have already agreed to a rematch.

Edited by Allan Mathew