"That changed the game for me forever" - Terrance McKinney opens up on the night his 'heart stopped 2 to 3 times' after a drug overdose

Terrance McKinney has opened up on the night his "heart stopped two or three times" after a drug overdose while he was in college.

McKinney, a member of the UFC lightweight roster, was a wrestler at collegiate level and was offered a chance to compete in the NCAA Division II. As he looked set to capitalize on the opportunity, his life took an ugly turn due to drug consumption.

Speaking in a video uploaded to the official UFC YouTube channel, 'T.Wrecks' spoke about the worst night of his life, during which he was tasered, arrested and pronounced dead for a few seconds before being revived.

"I think college was a little bit too fun for me. I got into partying really bad. Three to four different drugs, like every weekend at every party. I had a huge opportunity at school and they offered me a full ride to division II [wrestling] and I was like, 'All right, I am just gonna do drugs one more time before I head out for school.' Then, it ended up being one of the worst nights of my life... I had taken a valium of acid and like, overnight the shrooms. I ended up seeing demons. I was acting crazy... That changed the game for me forever. I wasn't gonna let this event define who I was. I made a devotion to myself that I was going to have a complete 360 and that's where I chose fighting."

Watch Terrance McKinney recount his near-death experience below:

McKinney holds a 11-3 win-loss record in his professional MMA career. He is currently on a four-fight winning streak.

Terrance McKinney recorded the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history in his octagon debut

Terrance McKinney made his UFC debut at UFC 263 in June this year. The 27-year-old American is known for his ability to finish fights early. He has gone past the first round in only two of his 14 fights.

McKinney fought Matt Frevola in his first UFC outing and made an immediate impact. He knocked out his opponent with a left cross, followed by some ground-and-pound, in just seven seconds. His debut triumph was the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Terrance McKinney will square off against Fares Ziam at UFC Vegas 43 this weekend.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Harvey Leonard