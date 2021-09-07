"Lights out" - UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney on how a fight against Paddy Pimblett would play out

Terrance McKinney commented on Paddy Pimblett’s UFC debut and asserted his confidence about beating ‘The Baddy’ if they faced off inside the octagon.

In response to a social media post asking fans who’d win a fight between him and Pimblett, McKinney simply said:

“Lights out”

The 26-year-old MMA stalwart suggested that he’d knock out Paddy Pimblett.

McKinney’s most recent fight was a seven-second KO victory over Matt Frevola at UFC 263 in June 2021. He etched his name in UFC history by scoring the fastest knockout in the UFC lightweight division.

He missed out on breaking the UFC record for fastest knockout win ever. That record still belongs to Jorge Masvidal who knocked Ben Askren out in just five seconds back in 2019.

Regardless, the seven-second KO win did put Terrance McKinney on the radar of MMA fans and experts alike. McKinney injured his right knee while celebrating the aforementioned win and has been focused on his recovery.

The talented UFC lightweight’s next fight will be against Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Night 198 on November 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. Pimblett faced Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight matchup and ended the fight in the very first round.

After being stunned by a few crisp strikes, including a vicious left hook from Vendramini, Pimblett fired back and rallied for the KO win. ‘The Baddy’ ended the fight with a flurry of punches that knocked Vendramini out cold.

Is a Paddy Pimblett vs. Terrance McKinney fight on the horizon?

Many in the MMA community believe that Paddy Pimblett – who’s already an established star in the UK MMA circuit – could be a global superstar in the years to come. Should he keep improving and winning fights, the Liverpool native could be the next big box office draw in the sport of MMA.

Since there’s no shortage of opponents for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC, the promotion could book him against any rising lightweight.

