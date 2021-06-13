Jorge Masvidal reacts to Terrance McKinney joining an exclusive club of UFC knockout artists

Terrance McKinney incited a reply from Jorge Masvidal after almost shattering the latter's record at UFC 263. In the immediate aftermath of McKinney's spectacular seven-second knockout win over Matt Frevola, Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter:

"So close!

Jorge Masvidal referred to the fact UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney was extremely close to leveling the record for the fastest win in UFC history. The BMF title holder currently holds the record with his five-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239. Masvidal came charging at Askren as soon as the fight commenced and landed a flush flying knee, knocking the wrestler out cold as he attempted a desperate takedown.

Terrance McKinney's knockout win

UFC lightweight debutante Terrance McKinney delivered another first-round knockout just eight days after picking up a 72-second knockout win at LFA 109. McKinney outdid himself inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, scoring a seven-second knockout win over Matt Frevola in the early prelims card at UFC 263.

Terrance McKinney s’impose par TKO en 7 SECONDES !!! INCROYABLE#UFC263



pic.twitter.com/pGQrb8MV3Z

Terrance McKinney opened with a precise 1-2 combo, snapping Frevola's head back with a jab before connecting with the follow-up right hand that sent Frevola to the canvas. A few more hammerfists on the ground forced the referee to intervene at the seven-second mark of the opening round, also marking the fastest knockout in the history of the UFC's lightweight division.

Unfortunately, Terrance McKinney seemed to have seriously injured his knee while celebrating his win. After climbing to the top of the octagon, McKinney dropped down and landed awkwardly, clutching at his knee. Fans are still speculating about the magnitude of the damage sustained as McKinney needed to be placed on a stool for his post-fight interview.

The loss put McKinney's opponent, Matt Frevola, on a two-fight skid. Frevola's last victory dates back to a closely contested split decision against Luis Pena in 2019. Prior to the bout against McKinney, Frevola had dropped a lopsided unanimous decision against Arman Tsarukyan in January.

