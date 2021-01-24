Who is Arman Tsarukyan and where is he from?

Arman Tsarukyan is a Russian-Armenian mixed martial artist currently competing in the lightweight division of the UFC. He competed in the preliminary card of UFC 257 tonight and secured a brilliant win over Matt Frevola.

#UFC257 Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) def Matt Frevola by Unanimous Decision.#InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi



Fighting out of Khabarovsk city of Russia, the 24-year old is a former junior ice hockey player for the Hockey Club Amur, commonly known as Amur Khabarovsk.

Arman Tsarukyan made his MMA debut against Islam Makhachev in April, 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleynik. He lost the bout via unanimous decision, but has bounced back ever since with three back to back wins in two years. Prior to Frevola, he had wins over Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 240 and Davi Ramos at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2. All three UFC wins of Arman Tsarukyan have come via decision.

Arman Tsarukyan had a last-minute matchup with Matt Frevola

Arman Tsarukyan was originally supposed to face Nasrat Haqparast, but the latter pulled out due to an illness which has not been further explained. Matt Frevola, on the other hand, was going to fight Ottman Azaitar. However, the latter was not only removed from the UFC 257 card, but has now been fired from UFC for violating COVID-19 protocols.

After the removal of Ottman Azaitar, both Matt Frevola and Arman Tsarukyan were left without opponents. UFC booked them against each other and officially announced the fight soon after the news of Ottman Azaitar broke.

Following is the official statement they released.

"UFC is aware of a recent violation of the health and safety protocols involving Ottman Azaitar. As such, Azaitar has been removed from the safety zone and his upcoming bout against Matt Frevola has been canceled. The organization continues to keep the health and safety of all participants as the top priority and will take action against anyone that does not adhere to the strict measures put in place."