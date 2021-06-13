Watch: Terrance McKinney floors Matt Frevola with the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history

Terrance McKinney broke the record for the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history, putting Matt Frevola away on his promotional debut at UFC 263. The up-and-coming lightweight only needed seven seconds and seven total strikes to get the job done.

The fight opened with Terrance McKinney landing a one-two combination that sent Matt Frevola crashing to the mat. The former Shadle Park and North Idaho College wrestler wasted no time looking for the finish as he swarmed over his opponent and unleashed five more hammer fists to seal the victory.

Watch the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history:

HOW'S THAT FOR AN OCTAGON DEBUT!!!!!! 🤯



TERRANCE MCKINNEY JUST WENT FULL T.WRECKS! 🦖 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/sWpSWmbYJK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2021

This comes eight days after Terrance McKinney scored an impressive 72-second knockout win at LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) 109 against Michael Irizarry. At UFC 263, McKinney came just two seconds short of tying Jorge Masvidal's popular five-second knockout of Ben Askren.

Terrance McKinney's historic performance earned him the 11th pro-MMA win of his career. The 26-year-old's conquest of Matt Frevola marks his fourth first-round stoppage win in a row. Asked what his next move will be, Terrance McKinney said:

"I'll fight anyone. I think I'm ready for anyone in the top 10, you know. I'm just gonna keep trusting in God and keep working my a** off, honestly."

Terrance McKinney hurts his leg at UFC 263

Terrance McKinney received no damage from his opponent due to the nature of his win. Unfortunately, though, he sustained a seemingly serious knee injury during his post-fight celebration.

The whippersnapper leapt to the top of the octagon to and landed awkwardly when he dropped back down. Terrance McKinney then limped back into his corner and admitted to Joe Rogan that he injured himself.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Terrance McKinney was all smiles during his post-fight interview with members of the media. The new UFC record-holder said:

"This is surreal, man. I could jump again but my leg hurt," Terrance McKinney said before letting out a laugh.

Last-minute opening

'T.Wrecks' revealed how he got the call from the UFC. According to the fighter from Warrior Camp MMA, he was asked to fight on a few days' notice.

“[The UFC] called me on Tuesday and asked if I wanted to fight on Saturday, and I flew out that night,” Terrance McKinney told spokesman.com in a recent interview.

Terrance McKinney's opportunity came when Matt Frevola’s scheduled opponent, Frank Camacho, was forced to withdraw from the bout after getting involved in a non-life-threatening road accident.

