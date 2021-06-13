Did Terrance McKinney break the record for fastest ever knockout at UFC 263?

Terrance McKinney broke the record for the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history tonight at UFC 263. McKinney stopped debutant Matt Frevola in his tracks at the 0:07 mark of the opening round.

However, seventh-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal still holds the record for the fastest-ever UFC knockout for his devastating five-second KO over Ben Askren at UFC 239. 'Gamebred' landed a perfect flying knee that knocked 'Funky' out cold.

Check out the fastest knockout in UFC history below:

Masvidal KO's Askren in 5 seconds 😳



Gamebred (+150) drops Ben Askren with a flying knee for the fastest knockout in UFC history



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/zffTPQzkI3 — br_betting (@br_betting) July 11, 2020

The aforesaid stellar first-round victory instantly propelled Jorge Masvidal to superstardom. The Miami native then fought Nate Diaz for the BMF (Baddest Motherf**ker) title at UFC 244 and garnered massive fame by headlining alongside 'The Stockton Slugger.' Masvidal won the coveted title via TKO but fell short twice in his back-to-back attempts to claim the welterweight throne against Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal lauds Terrance McKinney for spectacular win at UFC 263

Terrance McKinney was just two seconds too late in breaking the fastest-ever UFC knockout record. His first-round KO was nonetheless impressive, considering Matt Frevola was ready to trade blows. Jorge Masvidal, who owns the fastest-ever KO crown, tweeted a congratulatory message to McKinney following the latter's debut victory tonight.

Terrance McKinney nearly topped Jorge Masvidal's record for the fastest knockout in UFC history ⏰ #UFC263



(via @GamebredFighter) pic.twitter.com/63KZR8lTyA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2021

Watch the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history below:

HOW'S THAT FOR AN OCTAGON DEBUT!!!!!! 🤯



TERRANCE MCKINNEY JUST WENT FULL T.WRECKS! 🦖 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/sWpSWmbYJK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2021

Following the impressive win, McKinney expressed his wish to fight a top 10 contender in the lightweight division next. Considering McKinney was roped in on short notice by the UFC brass to fight in the UFC 263 prelims, the former LFA lightweight certainly deserves a worthy opponent after his massive KO over Matt Frevola.

"I'll fight anyone. I think I'm ready for anyone in the top 10, you know. I'm just gonna keep trusting in God and keep working my a** off, honestly," said Terrance McKinney in the post-fight interview.

