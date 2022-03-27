UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena result and highlights

Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena delivered a battle for the ages at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. While Barberena reeled in a split decision victory, both fighters walked home with an extra $50k 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

Both fighters went all out from the initial bell, with Brown probably having a slight advantage in the first round. Although Brown went on to land two takedowns in the second round, Barberena came back strong and even appeared to hurt the veteran. The final round was an absolute slugfest where 'Bam Bam' appeared to hurt Brown again in the final seconds.

MMA Twitter erupted in applause after the electrifying performance from Brown and Barberena. The bout was compared to the iconic slugfest between Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin.

However, the Ohio crowd at the Nationwide Stadium was disappointed with the loss of their hometown hero Brown. Despite a stellar performance, the audience went on to boo 'Bam Bam' during his post-fight octagon interview.

Matt Brown talks about potential retirement

This was Matt Brown's 29th UFC outing, making him the record holder for the most welterweight bouts in the promotion. Brown has dropped to 16-13 in terms of UFC fights and is 1-3 in his last four bouts.

While there has been a lot of talk about Brown's retirement, the 41-year old does not seem to be considering the option yet. According to 'Immortal', it is not the actual fight but life, in general, that takes its toll on an athlete. Brown believes he could do this for a lifetime if he just had to scrap without other concerns. The UFC veteran told reporters at the pre-fight presser:

“It’s not the fighting that’s hard. I could do this another 20 years, man. It’s the life. Life itself gets in the way. If there is too much life going on, then it gets in the way of fighting. In terms of just being motivated, disciplined, and enjoying and loving fighting, I could do it basically until I die, I think.”

