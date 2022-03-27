UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Main card results and highlights

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus went toe-to-toe in a five-round matchup at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. Both fighters suffered their last loss at the hands of Derrick Lewis. 'Razor' went on to score a victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his next fight. Daukaus planned on doing the same on march 26.

The co-main event featured a flyweight scrap between Alexa Grasso and Joanne Wood. Coming into the fight, Grasso was riding a two-fight win streak whereas 'Jojo' was on a two-fight skid.

A high stakes flyweight scrap between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France also took place on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Main card results

Heavyweight - Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus via TKO (0:17 of Round 2)

Flyweight - Alexa Grasso def. Joanne Wood via submission (3:58 of Round 1)

Welterweight - Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight - Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight - Neil Magny def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight - Marc Diakiese def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Main card highlights

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus clashed in the main event of UFC Fight Night 205. After a cautious first round, Blaydes landed a heavy right hand on Daukaus in the opening seconds of the second round and finished him via TKO.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso made quick work of Joanne Wood and submitted her in the very first round.

Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena went to war at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. The two welterweights engaged in multiple wild exchanges throughout the 15-minute fight that ended in a split decision victory for 'Bam Bam'.

Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov put on an exciting show for the fans in a back-and-forth three-round contest. After being out-grappled in the first round, Kara-France turned things around with his striking and scored a decision win.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope Kai Kara-France is going supersonic here! A flyweight title eliminator in all but name! Kai Kara-France is going supersonic here! A flyweight title eliminator in all but name! #UFCColumbus 🔥 Kai Kara-France is going supersonic here! A flyweight title eliminator in all but name! #UFCColumbus https://t.co/D6W8LkqEfF

Neil Magny and Max Griffin competed in a three-round welterweight bout. In the opening round, 'Pain' landed a huge right hand on Magny that dropped 'The Haitian Sensation' to the ground.

However, Magny was able to get his bearings back and make it through the opening round. The 34-year-old then managed to turn the tide in the next two rounds, ultimately securing the victory via split decision.

The main card for UFC Fight Night 205 opened up with a lightweight clash between Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev. The fight remained more or less the same during the allotted time of 15-minutes as Diakiese overwhelmed Slava with his superior grappling skills.

'Bonecrusher' went on to secure a dominant decision as all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Diakiese.

