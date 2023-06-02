UFC 292 is gearing up to be an absolute blockbuster, captivating fight fans with its star-studded lineup of matchups.

UFC president Dana White recently announced the highly anticipated card for the electrifying event, which is set to unfold at the TD Garden in the vibrant city of Boston on August 19, 2023. Stealing the spotlight as the main event is an enthralling clash for the bantamweight title, featuring the reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling putting his title on the line against Sean O'Malley.

The UFC 292 co-main event will ignite the octagon with an explosive encounter between the reigning women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili and the formidable No.4-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Zhang Weili will defend her women's strawweight title against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced Tuesday. Zhang Weili will defend her women's strawweight title against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced Tuesday. https://t.co/7cHHw894zB

Adding to the already stacked UFC 292 card, a thrilling middleweight bout between Gerald Meerschaert and Andre Petroski has been announced. Meerschaert, who last competed in April, faced a disappointing setback with a swift first-round TKO loss to Joseph Pyfer at UFC 287 in Miami. This defeat halted the momentum 'GM 3' had gained from a submission victory over Bruno Silva in August 2022.

On the other side of the cage, Petroski will make his highly anticipated 2023 debut. His most recent appearance took place in November, where he showcased his skills by securing a unanimous decision victory over Wellinton Turman at UFC 281.

UFC 292: Why is also Gerald Meerschaert called "The Machine?"

Gerald Meerschaert has established a prominent presence in the UFC's middleweight division. With an impressive professional record of 35 wins and 16 losses, Meerschaert has proven himself to be a seasoned competitor in the sport.

What truly sets Meerschaert apart is his exceptional skill set in executing submissions with remarkable precision and finesse, earning him a well-deserved reputation as a highly respected submission specialist within the tight-knit UFC community. Originating from the state of Wisconsin, Meerschaert has rightfully earned the fearsome moniker of 'The Machine' in the world of MMA.

The nickname perfectly encapsulates Meerschaert's relentless and merciless fighting style, which often overwhelms his adversaries.

