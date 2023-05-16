BREAKING: Dana White announces Sean O'Malley title shot against Aljamain Sterling, Zhang Weili title defense for UFC 292 in Boston

UFC president Dana White recently graced fight fans with another exhilarating announcement, unveiling the star-studded lineup for the eagerly awaited UFC 292 event set to unfold in the vibrant city of Boston on August 19, 2023.

The highly anticipated main event of UFC 292 features a captivating clash between two bantamweight titans: the returning sensation Sean O'Malley and the reigning champion Aljamain Sterling. Sterling arrives at the event with a wave of triumph, having secured a hard-fought split-decision victory over Henry Cejudo in an enthralling battle at UFC 288. Meanwhile, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's last appearance inside the octagon resulted in a contentious split decision win against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 last year.

The animosity between Sterling and O'Malley has simmered for an extended period, but it reached its boiling point during a heated face-off at the UFC 288 octagon interaction.

Adding to the excitement of UFC 292, the co-main event promises to be an explosive battle between the dominant women's strawweight champion, Zhang Weili, and the formidable No.4-ranked contender, Amanda Lemos.

Weili, the first Chinese-born champion, solidified her status as the women's strawweight champion with a resounding victory over seasoned veteran Carla Esparza at UFC 281. Displaying her remarkable skills, she delivered a stunning second-round submission to claim the coveted UFC gold.

Meanwhile, her upcoming opponent Amanda Lemos boasts an impressive record of 13 wins and 2 losses. Lemos has been on a commendable two-fight win streak. The Brazilian has secured notable victories over prominent fighters such as Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson.

