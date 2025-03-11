Leverage: Redemption season 3 trailer revealed: What to expect in the upcoming season?

The highly anticipated Leverage: Redemption season 3 trailer was finally released on March 11, 2025, sparking excitement among fans. This new trailer provides a glimpse of what is to come for the beloved crew as they return for another thrilling season. Prime Video has set the stage for an action-packed season premiering on April 17, 2025, with the first three episodes.

Leverage: Redemption has had devoted fans ever since it brought back the original Leverage series. The third season is no different; the crew faces some of the most dangerous enemies they've seen so far.

This time, the stakes and risks are higher, and the cons are even bigger. Season 3 looks like it will have a lot of memorable moments with its mix of drama, action, and suspense. Created by John Rogers and Chris Downey, the show will consist of 10 episodes and will air every Thursday.

What’s in the Leverage: Redemption season 3 trailer?

The trailer for Leverage: Redemption season 3 is an exciting sneak peek at the new season. At the beginning of the trailer, the team is caught in the middle of a dangerous heist in Paris. They quickly find themselves dodging bullets and running away from people who are after them on what was supposed to be a quick job.

As always, Eliot Spencer is ready to fight, and he shows off his skills in a dramatic escape. From the trailer, it looks like the team is also going through a lot of emotional pain. Alec Hardison is thinking about leaving the crew because they are in so much danger.

In an amusing scene, the trailer shows Hardison trying to use the Vulcan nerve pinch, but it doesn't quite work the way he thought it would, which makes Eliot mad.

The Leverage: Redemption season 3 trailer makes it look like Parker might be hiding something from the team, which would put her in great danger. The crew always works together to get things done, but it's clear that this season will be especially tough for them.

Leverage: Redemption season 3 expected plot

Leverage: Redemption centers on a collection of accomplished criminals fighting for justice using their talents. Led by Sophie Devereaux, the crew includes Breanna Casey (maker), Alec Hardison (hacker), Parker (thief), and Eliot Spencer (hitter).

Along with them, Harry Wilson is a lawyer atoning for past offenses. The team corrects injustices done by dishonest people and businesses, so addressing issues the law has neglected. Working together, their special set of abilities helps the weak to get justice.

Leverage: Redemption season 3 seems to present even more difficulties for the club. They oppose industrialists using child labor, dishonest mayors, and avaricious power brokers. The crew's primary objective is still to use their knowledge to outsmart the strong elites and protect the innocent.

The team's work seems to be even more dangerous since a resentful enemy hunts them along the road. Apart from handling high-risk employment, they have to control their own relationships and internal conflicts.

Leverage: Redemption season 2 recap

The team had to face new personal and professional problems in season 2 of Leverage: Redemption. Even though the team's missions kept getting interrupted, Breanna managed her growing relationship with Emily. Then, Sophie's past caught up with her, and she had to face someone she had hurt years ago, which put the team in danger.

The season also showed how Parker and Hardison's relationship grew stronger. Parker had a hard time understanding Hardison's choice to stay away for work. The season showed how close the team was and how they could deal with personal problems while still fighting for justice.

The crew worked together to catch villainous guys, but they also had to deal with old grudges and unresolved problems.

Leverage: Redemption season 3 will be available on Prime Video from April 17.

