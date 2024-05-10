Loot season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Loot season 2 episode 8, The Apple TV+ show, is scheduled to arrive on the platform on May 15, 2024, at midnight ET. The series brings back Molly Wells after her divorce from billionaire John Novak. The second season finds her successfully running her organization, Wells Foundation, with the help of her trusted assistant, Nicholas, and her executive director, Sofia Salinas.

Loot season 2 episode 8 will take a new direction after Molly's setback in her romantic endeavor in episode 7. After facing an indirect pushback from Arthur, a humiliated Molly is set to dive deeper into her professional life.

For the uninitiated, Loot is a comedy series on Apple TV+. The show's first season premiered in June 2022, with Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard as creators. The second season, announced in July 2022, arrived on April 3, 2024, with a two-episode premiere.

Loot season 2 episode 8: Release date and time

Loot season 2 episode 8 is slated to be released on May 15, 2024, a week after the seventh episode. After a two-episode premiere, the series is set to drop one episode weekly till the season finale on May 29, 2024.

Loot season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to be available on Apple TV+ at midnight ET, as with most Apple TV+ shows. The region-wise timings for some of the zones are mentioned below.

Region/Time zone Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Tuesday, May 14, 2024 9 PM Central Time Tuesday, May 14, 2024 11 PM Eastern Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 4 AM Central European Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 5 AM Dubai Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 8 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 9.30 AM Japan/South Korea Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 1 PM Australian Eastern Time Wednesday, May 15, 2024 2 PM

Where to watch Loot season 2 episode 8

The series is an Apple TV+ exclusive and can only be viewed on the platform. You will need to buy an Apple TV+ subscription to watch season 2.

Apple TV+ subscription is available free for a limited period with the purchase of any Apple product. Viewers interested in accessing the series without a subscription may try any VPN service.

A short recap of Loot season 2 episode 7

Loot season 2 episode 7 started with Molly, played by Maya Rudolph, finding Arthur in shorts attractive and confessing the same to Nicholas. Nicholas suggested that Molly take all staff for a retreat, which might give her an opportunity to be close to Arthur.

Molly put Nicholas' suggestion into action the next day and announced time off in her Dubai Palace for the staff. However, when Molly met Willa, Arthur's current romantic interest, she was surprised. She found Willa humble with down-to-earth talents like baking and hiking.

Taking her cue, Molly decided to change her venue from Dubai Palace to a cabin in the San Bernadino Mountains. While this disappointed her staff, Arthur was unmoved. Unfortunately, the group accidentally left Ainsley behind while going off to the retreat.

At the cabin, Sofia and Howard complained about the lack of connectivity and phone signals but bonded with each other near the fireplace. Nicholas, on the other hand, got busy setting Molly up to cook with Arthur.

While Maya Rudolph's Molly was happy cooking together with Arthur, Arthur brought up Willa, commenting on how happy she made him. A disappointed Molly was left seething with anger through the dinner. Filled with rage, an insulted Molly drove off in her car hitting Rhonda on the way.

While both Rhonda and Molly were unhurt, Molly resolved to push her interest in Arthur aside and go back to her previous plan of working on the Foundation and on herself. However, her "Space for Everyone" plan got into a hiccup as Sofia informed her about a shortage of money.

What is expected from Loot season 2 episode 8?

The synopsis of Loot season 2 episode 8 reads:

"Sofia and Molly try to recruit another billionaire for their cause; Nicholas needs Howard's help to prepare for a difficult audition."

Going by the synopsis of episode 8, titled Grace, Molly will likely pull all the stops to get funding for her foundation. The efficient Sofia may come up with a smart plan that the two ladies will put into action. They must get on with the "Space for Everyone" plan but need funds to put it into action.

Meanwhile, the friendship between Howard and Nicholas may strengthen further, with Nicholas asking for help and Howard expected to pitch in. Arthur may be written off for now as he is truly interested in Willa. Rhonda and Ainsley will need to develop some sort of friendship as the series moves into eighth episode.

Tune in to Apple TV+ to catch Loot season 2 episode 8 on May 15, 2024.

