Loot season 2 co-creators on the budding Molly and Arthur romance (Exclusive)

Loot season 2 returns in glorious fashion to Apple TV+ on Wednesday April 3, 2024. As always, it boasts a star-studded cast, including Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott, and Joel Kim Booster, among others.

Co-creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard previewed Loot season 2 in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, and the duo even spoke about the will they-won't they situation concerning Molly (Rudolph) and Arthur (Nat Faxon) and their budding romance.

Following the world premiere with the first two episodes on Apple TV+, fans can catch a brand new episode of Loot season 2 every Wednesday until May 29.

Loot season 2 builds on the big cliffhanger at the end of the previous season

The entire premise of the show is that Molly Wells gets cheated on, and the separation makes her one of the wealthiest human beings on the planet. However, Loot season 2 begins in the aftermath of what happened in season 1, with Molly sleeping with her estranged, cheating husband once again.

Co-creator Matt Hubbard of Parks and Recreation fame shared:

"Well, at the beginning of season 2, Molly has to sort of deal with the consequences of her actions. We always say that at the end of season 1 she's had this professional victory but also this personal failure, right? Where she slept with John again."

The Loot season 2 executive producer continued:

"So we did a really fun thing at the beginning of the season, where she began this wellness journey to sort of purify herself of all the sort of mistakes she made. And so we sort of explore that through the season which was really fun. And a really fun thing for Maya to play."

When asked about the quintessential good guy Adam Scott playing the villain in Loot, co-creator Alan Yang laughed, reminding us of the actor's performance in Severance, in Apple TV+'s own catalog:

"Adam has one of the greatest ranges in comedy (laughs). We worked with him for years in Parks and Rec and he is a good friend. But if you look back at what he did in Step Brothers, you know he can also play a tremendously evil, horrible person. Yeah, and he can also play a dramatic role in Severance."

The comedy writer continued:

"So yeah, Adam is amazing, and any time we get an opportunity to work with him, we throw him in there. But yeah, he's incredibly likable, but then he can also be incredibly unlikable."

The big question is whether the seeds of romance between Arthur and Molly blossom into a full-fledged relationship in Loot season 2. With Molly on a self-cleansing journey and Arthur in the throes of mid-life crisis, this seems like it'll be quite the task.

Yang teased what's in store for fans of the series:

"You'll have to keep watching to watch Arthur and Molly's relationship unfold, but we loved him getting that small weird bracelet and everyone just teeing off on him. It's always fun when people (laughs) characters in the show make fun of Arthur. Because you know deep down they love him. But he's just so square and so normal, so he's just a great foil for all the other colorful characters in the office."

Stay tuned for more exclusive content from Sportskeeda as Loot season 2 is released.