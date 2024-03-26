Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+: Release date, plot, and more

Presumed Innocent is an upcoming television miniseries set to premiere on Apple TV+ this June. The legal thriller miniseries is based on a novel of the same name by Scott Turow, which is a reboot of the 1987 novel-based adaptation. Presumed Innocent was first adapted into a film in 1990 and starred Harrison Ford and Brian Dennehy, among others.

The Apple TV+ adaptation stars Jake Gyllenhall and Ruth Negga in pivotal roles. The upcoming adaptation has been created by David E. Kelly (known for Big Little Lies and Boston Legal).

Presumed Innocent is one of the most exciting releases on Apple TV+ this year and marks the debut of Jake Gyllenhall in a television series. The plot follows his character, Rusty Sabich, as he gets entangled in the murder case of his colleague. The miniseries is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 14, 2024.

Presumed Innocent- Release Date and Time across different time zones

A still from the series (image via Apple TV Press)

The crime thriller series will see an exclusive premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 14, 2024. The series will premiere with its first two episodes on June 14. Subsequent episodes will be released each week after, with eight episodes scheduled for release.

Apple TV+ has not confirmed an exact release time for the series. The usual release timing for new shows on Apple TV+ is 12 AM ET/ 9 PM PT. The release date and time for the series across different regions are as follows:

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM BST on June 14, 2024

Canada: 3:00 AM EDT on June 14, 2024

Sydney: 5:00 PM AEST on June 14, 2024

India: 12:30 PM IST on June 14, 2024

South Korea: 4:00 PM KST on June 14, 2024

Japan: 4:00 PM JST on June 14, 2024

Philippines: 3:00 PM PHT on June 14, 2024

All about the plot of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+

Based on the novel of the same name, Presumed Innocent follows Rusty Sabich, the chief deputy prosecutor in the Prosecuting Attorney's office, as he gets entangled in the murder case of his colleague Carol Polhemus (Renate Reinsve).

The official synopsis of the series, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, s*x, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

As per the book, Carol Polhemus, the murdered individual, is allegedly Rusty's mistress. Rusty takes charge of the investigation, leading to the eventual unraveling of a twisted mystery.

Presumed Innocent - Cast

Jake Gyllenhall stars as the protagonist, Rusty Sabich, in the upcoming thriller series. Joining him as his wife Barabara is Oscar-nominated Irish actress Ruth Negga. Chase Infiniti plays the role of their child, while Renate Reinsve plays Carol Polhemus.

The rest of the cast includes:

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush

Nana Mensah as Det. Alana Rodriguez

Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

Presumed Innocent is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 14, 2024.