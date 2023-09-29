Jake Gyllenhaal UFC movie: Has the filming for Conor McGregor-starrer 'Road House' remake been completed?

Despite his celebrity status, Conor McGregor wasn't initially interested in Hollywood. He once turned down the role of Hawk in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, doing so in favor of trianing for his then upcoming rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. The role, instead, went to Michael Bisping, which sparked a feud between them.

However, things have changed now. Conor McGregor accepted a minor role in the upcoming action film, Road House, a remake of 1989 cult classic of the same name. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC middleweight.

According to a Jake Gyllenhaal interview on The Late Show on November 24, 2022, filming for Road House has finished. Gyllenhaal answered Stephen Colbert's question about the filming (at 4:37 minutes) with a straight-forward answer:

"We finished shooting."

It is likely that the film has been in post-production since late last year, and is scheduled for a release sometime this year. It will serve as Conor McGregor's acting debut, but whether he will embark on a career in Hollywood, like Ronda Rousey, remains to be seen.

McGregor is still awaiting his octagon return. Despite a matchup with former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler having been announced earlier in the year, he faced hurdles with USADA and is expected to take part in his first fight since 2021 next year.

However, with his interest in facing Michael Chandler seeming to have wavered due to his numerous callouts of other fighters, there is no certainty on who he will face upon his official return.

Did Conor McGregor meet Snoop Dogg?

Jake Gyllenhaal isn't the only celebrity with whom Conor McGregor has rapport. World-renowned rapper Snoop Dogg was recently pictured at the Irishman's Black Forge Inn, where he took part in photo-ops with McGregor's belts and even commended the wings served at the restaurant.

The two men even snapped pictures together.

Snoop Dogg is a well-known UFC fan, having even served as a guest commentator for Dana White's Contender Series, as he called Sean O'Malley's viral knockout on the show.