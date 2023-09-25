"Snoop can smoke wherever tf he wants" - Snoop Dogg visiting Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn sparks bizarre fan theories

Rapper extraordinaire Snoop Dogg was recently spotted at UFC megastar Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn ahead of his September 25th show in Dublin.

In photos shared by the MMA superstar on social media, Snoop Dogg can be seen posing for a picture with McGregor's mother, interacting with a barrage of fans, as well as posing with one of McGregor's UFC titles while smoking a blunt.

Hilariously enough, the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner's visit to Black Forge Inn has given rise to some bizarre theories from fight fans. Let's take a look at a few.

Reacting to the Irishman's post, @markypower wrote:

"I love that Snoop can smoke wherever tf he wants worldwide, no matter the laws."

@_zenmartins opined:

"Conor [has] definitely smoked with Snoop before."

In another hilarious reaction, @reptile_mma666 wrote:

"Snoop really said don’t [vote] for Trump, and then left [for] Ireland. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Another netizen, @whothefuckisjoey_, wrote:

"Snoop out here doing side quest[s] f[or] r[eal].😂"

Another user, @darragh.b.y.r.n.e, suggested:

"This town ain't big enough for the two of us. 😂🔥😂"

Instagram user @cdevs67 theorized:

"Snoop looks tired. That’s the face of a man who has smoked himself into permanent tiredness."

@cannabis enquired:

"But did you guys smoke though? 😎 @snoopdogg @thenotoriousmma."

In a hostile response, @archerhybridfitness suggested:

"@snoopdogg is a bought and paid-for Dem operative.🖕 em."

Another netizen, @blake_denman, suggested that the rapper might have indulged in a bit of narcotics:

"Powder on the nose in one picture with the belt. 😂"

In a hilarious response, @not_raven_5 told Conor McGregor:

"Your mom just got high holding hands with this man.😂😂"

When Conor McGregor vowed to become the richest athlete in the world

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has managed to leverage his MMA fame to build an enviable business empire, positioning him as one of the wealthiest sports figures in the world.

Regardless of his unparalleled financial success, it looks like the competitor in McGregor is far from slowing down in his money-making endeavors. Earlier in March, the Instagram account @homeoffight posted about the Irishman breaking into the list of the top 33 highest-paid athletes.

The post caught Conor McGregor's eye, which he then reshared as his story on Instagram, titled:

"Nice. Working for the top spot."

According to data by Sportico, 'The Notorious', with a net worth of $615 million, is now tied for the 33rd spot among the wealthiest athletes with basketball legend Magic Johnson.