Chris Pratt's Weight Loss Transformation: How He Lost 60 lbs in 6 Months?

It's difficult to believe that Chris Pratt who played Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation went on to play the ripped and muscular Star Lord.

Pratt has made the transformation from overweight to muscular in many blockbuster movies like Tomorrow's War, Avengers, Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame.

After his role in Parks and Recreation, Pratt's career went up. He garnered praise for his performance and was nominated at award ceremonies. However, one thing was plaguing his career - his weight.

He gained a lot of weight before making it big in the industry. In Parks and Recreation, he weighed 300 pounds, and as a result, he lost roles in several projects, including Peter Quill/Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chris Pratt's Weight Loss Transformation

In 2014, Chris Pratt hit the gym hard and posted a shirtless photo on Instagram to show off his chiseled frame. The next year, he enlisted the help of personal trainer Duffy Gaver and nutritionist Phil Goglia to start his 60-pound weight-loss journey.

Here's a look at his workout routine:

Workout Routine

Pratt's workout sessions included running, boxing, swimming, kickboxing, and even a triathlon.

In addition to his everyday routine, the actor also developed a Cardio Power Circuit workout. He did that while training for his role in the Marvel movie.

Pratt’s workout routine included a warm-up, five sets of pull-ups and pull-downs, four sets of Hammer Strength Row, four sets of Hevey Dumbell Row, four sets of Barbell Curl, three sets of Hammer Curl, three sets of Reverse Curl, three sets of planks for 20 seconds each and three sets of Hanging Leg Raise.

Diet Plan

Pratt lost more than 60 pounds in six months for “Guardians of the Galaxy.” He told Men's Health that he did so by running five or six miles a day, eating leafy green salads and protein shakes, and cutting out alcohol.

Since then, he's gotten ripped for every movie role. For his next movie, “The Tomorrow War,” Pratt lost nearly 16 pounds for his part as a teacher who gets transported to the future for a fight humans are losing.

Besides his grueling workout sessions, Pratt also started eating right. He revamped his entire diet, adding lots of water and consuming 4,000 calories a day.

The actor understands that transforming the body is all about the little choices one makes: you can have a hamburger and still work out, or have a salad, plus exercise and still achieve your goal of becoming fit and healthy.

The actor documented his weight loss journey on Instagram, posting pictures of himself at various stages of the process.

He says that he's already 12 pounds down and will be going for more. As soon as the first-look picture dropped on social media, Chris Pratt meant business. He looks at his ultimate best in the movie, which will feature him doing many action sequences where he will show his flexibility and physical strength.

Takeaway

Chris Pratt is not a natural athlete, but his determination and devotion to his craft have earned him respect as an international movie star.

Not only did Pratt lose weight over the course of six months, but he also gained a tremendous level of stamina that allowed him to test the limits of his body on the set.

As moviegoers began seeing Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic World, he quickly became one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. This attention was mostly due to the fact that he looked so different than he did in his early roles.

