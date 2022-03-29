From Deadpool to Rocket Raccoon: 5 funniest comic book superheroes of all time

It is not unusual to break into a hysterical feat of laughter while reading from a medium aptly called a comic book. Our favorite flying, swinging and world-saving superheroes are originally comic characters. A silly joke, a sarcastic quip, or a running gag is the least you can expect from them.

While usually action-heavy, comic book writers tend to pair the genre with humor. The medium has witnessed tons of colorful characters that successfully tickle our funny bones. Let us count down the 5 most hilarious superheroes in comic books.

A lot of comic book superheroes from Marvel and DC created just for comic relief are now masterstrokes

5) Spider-Man

Our friendly neighbor is an expert in delivering both punches and punchlines. The witty one-liners and sarcastic humor are what made us fall in love with the webhead. Usually an introvert and a nerd when masked off, teenage superhero Peter Parker opens up and turns into a comedic maestro when his mask is on.

Parker uses humor as a form of a psychological defense mechanism in stressful situations. His quips with criminals, banter with J Jonah Jameson, and his prank rivalry with other superheroes like Deadpool and Johnny Storm make Spiderman comics an absolute fun fest.

4) Flash

The fastest man alive is also a quick-witted comedian. DC comics are filled with serious superheroes, so a light-hearted comedic character in such situations is a breath of fresh air. Flash’s humor, when clashed with his teammates (especially Batman’s) serious demeanor, is laughter galore.

His crazy antiques and interactions with his colorful rogue gallery makes Flash readers roll off the floor laughing. Villains like Captain Cold, Captain Boomerang, and many others are funny among themselves, add Flash’s humor and superspeed to the equation and we get comedy gold.

3) Rocket Raccoon

The image of a talking raccoon is always going to be funny. Right from his character design, to his personality, and even his name – Rocket, creators Bill Mantlo, and ‎Keith Giffen intended the raccoon to be hilarious and he surely is.

Thanks to its source material, the amusing character was successfully adapted to the big screen who we all know and love.

The majority of Rocket’s humor comes from the fact that his tiny stature is host to a passive-aggressive personality. The interactions with his friends Peter Quill and Groot are the funniest moments of not just Guardians but the entire Marvel library.

2) Plastic Man

Hector Navarro @Hectorisfunny @msdanifernandez Batman vouches for PLASTIC MAN. A reformed criminal with near limitless power who is FUNNY, he is one of the best things about DC. @msdanifernandez Batman vouches for PLASTIC MAN. A reformed criminal with near limitless power who is FUNNY, he is one of the best things about DC. https://t.co/utGGijHvkS

A superhero who can shapeshift into anything as per his wishes, the plastic man uses his stretchy body to crack hilarious jokes. Be it turning into an anvil, an airplane, a woman’s dress or a commode, Plastic Man is the master of physical humor. He has exceptional comedic timing and never gets tired of cracking jokes.

Originally created for Quality Comics by Jack Cole in 1941, The Plastic Man has been the comedy king of DC for 81 years, entertaining comic readers to the fullest. The Plastic Man was one of the first comic book characters to break the fourth wall.

His interactions with members of the Justice League like Batman and Superman are hilarious. Hardcore comic fans are still waiting for this hero’s silver screen debut.

1) Deadpool

Some call him a deranged psychopath, while others call him an ugly wolverine; call him whatever you may feel like, but the Merc with a mouth is hands down the most hilarious character not just in Marvel comics but the entire superhero comic book genre. Created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld, Wade Wilson’s character itself was a parody of DC character Slade Wilson aka Death Stroke.

Deadpool has cracked the art of breaking the fourth wall. Be it talking directly to the reader or acknowledging that he is a comic book character, Deadpool consistently brings forth a comical gimmick that always cracks the audience.

Once Deadpool popped out of his comic book and killed the writer of the comic. The character’s personality is hilarious to such an extent that Ryan Reynolds successfully adapted him on the big screen.

