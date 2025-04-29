Malcolm in the Middle soundtrack: A complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006) follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a high-IQ middle schooler with a dysfunctional family. Along with his brothers Francis, Reese, Dewey, and later, Jamie, Malcolm brings the chaos to the Wilkerson household, where strict, controlling parents Hal and Lois are doing their best to keep things together.

The sitcom comes with memorable songs from the early 2000s, underscoring the chaotic events in the family's lives. Whether it's the most popular opening theme Boss of Me by Southern Creek Players, or bands like They Might Be Giants, the songs perfectly capture the tone and essence of the scenes.

Here is a complete rundown of the soundtrack from Malcolm in the Middle.

Background music elevates the humor in Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle season 1 soundtrack (2000)

For every family outing, elaborate prank, and happy dance, Malcolm in the Middle had the right soundtrack for fans to enjoy.

Boss of Me – Southern Creek Players

Under the Influence – Citizen King

You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate

It's Your Thing – The Isley Brothers

Look Out – They Might Be Giants

Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree – Tony Orlando & Dawn

Better Days – Citizen King

Pencil Rain – They Might Be Giants

Ooh, La, La – The Wiseguys

Nice is Good, Mean is Bad – They Might Be Giants

European – They Might Be Giants

Afternoon Delight – Starland Vocal Band

Till My Head Falls Off – They Might Be Giants

Right Place, Wrong Time – Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies

Lovely Day – Lit

Monster – They Might Be Giants

Bright Idea – They Might Be Giants

Why Does the Sun Shine? – They Might Be Giants

Reprehensible – They Might Be Giants

Electric Uncle Sam – Primus

La La La Means I Love You – Delfonics

Candida – Tony Orlando & Dawn

Just My Imagination – Temptations

Tre Quatro – They Might Be Giants

Zip-Lock – Lit

Don't Cry – They Might Be Giants

Red Alert – Basement Jaxx

Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Drunk is Better than Dead – The Push Stars

Three Times a Lady – The Commodores

Freakin' You – The Jungle Brothers

Skatellite Transmission – They Might Be Giants

Sukiyaki – Kyu Sakamoto

Bang on a Drum All Day – Todd Rundgren

Bright Idea – They Might Be Giants

Green Peppers – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

I'm the Substitute Now – They Might Be Giants

Stuck in the Middle – Stealer's Wheel

Don't Push It, Don't Force It – Gordon

Funkytown – Lipps, Inc.

The Yellow Rose of Texas – Craig Duncan

A Fifth of Beethoven – Walter Murphy

Enjoy Yourselves – The Jacksons

Bad Girls – Donna Summer

I'm Your Boogieman – KC & The Sunshine Band

We Are The Champions – Queen

Hot Number – Foxy

Spiraling Shape – They Might Be Giants

Imaginary Love – Rufus Wainwright

Fire – Ohio Players

I Just Want to Celebrate – Rare Earth

In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry

Sunshine – They Might Be Giants

Mixed Bizness – Beck

Fernando – ABBA

Too Cool Girls – They Might Be Giants

Malcolm in the Middle season 2 soundtrack (2001)

Highlights of Malcolm in the Middle season 2 soundtrack include a road trip to a casino where Hal gets caught cheating using Malcolm's smarts. The music underscores the brothers' rambunctious fights and meticulous pranks.

Devil Went Down To Georgia – Charlie Daniels Band

Theme from "The Great Escape" – Elmer Bernstein

Best Got Better – Dumb Pistols

Tune In (Round Window) – Flak

Bingo Bango – Basement Jaxx

Run On The Spot – Spiritual Rhythm Ace

Behind Every Good Woman – Tracy Bonham

Beep Beep – Innosense

You Decorated My Life – Kenny Rogers

Cotton Eye Joe – Red Nex

The Bad Touch – The Bloodhound Gang

Good Life – The Getaway People

Under The Influence – Citizen King

The Rubberband Man – The Spinners

Proud to be an American – Lee Greenwood

Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Group

The Most Beautiful Girl – Charlie Rich

Drunk is Better than Dead – The Push Stars

Washin' & Wonderin' (Eric Valentine Remix) – Stroke 9

Six Pacs – The Getaway People

Sunshine – They Might Be Giants

Spybreak – Propellerheads

The Hulkster's in the House – Hulk Hogan

Hey Now Baby – Muddy Shoes

Stop the Rock – Apollo 440

The Entertainer – Scott Joplin

Smile – Hanson

There She Goes – The Getaway People

We Are Monkeys – Travis

Indian Reservation – Paul Revere & The Raiders

Candyman – Anthony Newley

Start the Motor – Extreme Music Library

Free Your Mind – En Vogue

Do Si Do – Sumac

You All Dat – Baha Men

Rubber Car – Enon

Getting Hotter – Baha Men

Get Ya Party On – Baha Men

Party Up – DMX

Flirtin' with Disaster – Molly Hatchet

Re: Saturday – Sumack

Madaddy – Pepe Deluxe

Big Muff – Pepe Deluxe

Weapon of Choice – Fat Boy Slim

Crawling – Scapegoat Wax

I Hope I Get It – Chorus Line

Maniac – Michael Sembello

Lady Blue – Leon Russell

Pride and Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan

Been Here Once before – Eagle Eye Cherry

1818 Overture – Tchaikovsky

Malcolm in the Middle season 3 soundtrack (2002)

Hal and Lois take a dance class, Malcolm and the family go to Hal's work picnic, where chaos ensues, and Francis introduces his new Alaskan wife, Piama. Malcolm in the Middle season 3 features Tony Orlando & Dawn, Backstreet Boys, and AC/DC.

Knock Three Times – Tony Orlando & Dawn

New Harpoon – Charles Snyder

Let's Get it On – Marvin Gaye

Don't Sleep in the Subway – Petula Clark

Pump It Up – Elvis Costello

Get Outta My Dreams – Billy Ocean

Mademoiselle from Armentieres – Unknown

Homage to Patagonia – Lemon Jelly

Star 6 – Scapegoat Wax

That's the Name of the Game – The Crystal Method

Strangers in the Night – Bert Kaempfert

Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

It's a Good Day – Peggy Lee

Everybody Got Their Something – Nikka Costa

Superdome – Sumack

TNT – AC/DC

Bells Are Ringing – They Might Be Giants

Buon Natale – Nat King Cole

Power of the Dollar – Kool & The Gang

Embassy Waltz – My Fair Lady soundtrack

Tico Tico – Don Swan & His Orchestra

Cheek to Cheek – Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Champion Birdwatchers – LA Symphony

Bounce With the Massive – Tzant

Bring It On – Handsome Devil

Do Your Thing – Basement Jaxx

The Lumberjack – Jackyl

Zamboni – Gear Daddies

Space To Share – Scapegoat Wax

In Too Deep – Sum 41

Sleep Walk – Santo & Johnny

Motivation – Sum 41

Tonight's the Night – Rod Stewart

Rio – Duran Duran

I'll Never Break Your Heart – Backstreet Boys

Love of My Life – Brian McKnight

Foggy Mountain Breakdown – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Deeper and Deffer – Sgt. Rock

Denmark – The Chemical Brothers

Sweet City Woman – The Stampeders

Malcolm in the Middle season 4 soundtrack (2003)

In season 4 of Malcolm in the Middle, Dewey's piano talents bloom, with him getting a piano solo, Reese enjoys go-karting, and Hal and Lois prepare for baby number five.

What Ya Goin' Do? – Malcolm Michiles

Papa Loves Mambo – Nat King Cole

Clair de Lune – Claude DeBussy

So Nice (Samba De Vevao) – Billy May

Last Rock Show – Bowling for Soup

Slow Ride – Foghat

Heart Without a Home – Nick Carter

To All the Girls – Aaron Carter

DJ's and MC's – Groove Terminator

Theme from Speed Racer – N. Koshibe

Show and Tell – Al Wilson

Breathe In – Frou Frou

Pedal to the Metal – Kazzer

Telephone Line – Electric Line Orchestra

The One That You Love – Air Supply

The Hallelujah Train – Elmer Bernstein

Alley Cat – Bent Fabric

Flight of the Bumble Bee – Perez Prado

Greenback Dollar – Hoyt Axton & Ken Ramsey

Charlie on the MTA – Bess Hawes & Jacqueline Steiner

The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia – Vicki Lawrence

Rock Da Juice – The Due

"Indiana Jones" Theme – John Williams & London Symphony Orchestra

Fever of the Flava – Hot Action Cop

The Art of Losing – American Hi-Fi

Flirtin' With Disaster – Molly Hatchet

Funk #49 – Joe Walsh & The James Gang

Don't Fear the Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult

Theme from "Patton" – Jerry Goldsmith

Joy to the World – Three Dog Night

Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain & Tenille

We Are the Champions – Queen

Candyman – Anthony Newley

In Too Deep – Sum 41

Fernando – ABBA

Tune In (Round Window) – Flak

1812 Overture – Tchaikovsky

Sonic Reducer – Dead Boys

You Decorated My Life – Kenny Rogers

Grazing in the Grass – Friends of Distinction

Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down) – Chumbawamba

The Way You Look Tonight – Tony Bennett

Waltz of the Flowers – Tchaikovsky

Celebration – Kool & The Gang

Danger High Voltage – Electric Six

Love is a Many Splendored Thing – Andy Williams

Malcolm in the Middle season 5 soundtrack (2004)

Francis teaches his employer Otto how to Waltz, Dewey's musical pursuits continue, a block party brings out the dancers, and Hal drunkenly sings Karaoke. Songs by Al Green and Phil Collins are featured in Malcolm in the Middle season 5.

Plenty of Money & You – Count Basie & Tony Bennett

I'm Coming Up – Pink

Papa Don't Preach – Madonna

Feel Like Makin' Love – Bad Company

Tomorrow – Annie

Quando Quando Quando – Engelbert Humperdinck

Sussudio – Phil Collins

Lonely Lips – The Cordettes

A Bright Future in Sales – Fountains of Wayne

Super Duper Love – Joss Stone

I'm Still in Love With You – Al Green

Good Enough for Grandad – Squirrel Nut Zippers

Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives

The Little Drummer Boy – Harry Simeon Chorale

Too Fat Polka – Frankie Alkovic, the Kielbasa contest in Block Party, Malcolm in the Middle season 5 episode 8

Just Because – Frankie Yankovic

Peanut Polka – Brave Combo

Chances Are – Johnny Mathis

Canonball Yodle – Rod Erikson

The Sweetheart Tree – Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer

Turning Japanese – The Vapors

Un Homme Et Une Femme – Francis Lai

Boombox – Mosquitoes

Long Live the Party – Andrew W.K.

I Hope Tomorrow is Like Today – Guster

Humoresque No. 7 / Eine Kleine Frühlingsweise (52) – Antonín Dvořák

Irene – Starlight Mints

Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can – Jacques Offenbach

Wait Wait Wait – The Format

Wake Up Call – They Might Be Giants

Shake Your Coconuts – Junior Senior

Jambo – Claude McLin

Milkshake – Kellis

Double Dutch Bus – Frankie Smith, Hal, and Craig dance in Malcolm in the Middle

Sing Sing Sing – Benny Goodman Band

All Around the World – The Cooler Kids

Sometimes When We Touch – Julie Grace Houlihan

Carefree Highway – Jordan Lightfoot

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

Snowbird – Anne Murray

Going in the Right Direction – Robert Randolph

Brick House – The Commodores

YMCA – Village People

Deux Arabesques: Andantino con moto – Claude DeBussy

The Bolero – Maurice Ravel

Music Box Dancer – Frank Mills

Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple

Black Betty – Spider Bait

Yodeling Mozart (Rondo Alla Turca) – Mary Schnieder / Mozart

Malcolm in the Middle season 6 soundtrack (2005)

Reese hides himself as a Muslim woman in Afghanistan and is forced to marry a man to the Bridal Chorus by Wagner, Reese and Malcolm dance to ABBA, and the brothers continue their epic pranks in Malcolm in the Middle season 6.

Freedom – Twelve Girls Band

Stars and Stripes Forever – John Philip Sousa

Bridal Chorus – Wagner

Holla – Baha Men

Sleigh Ride – Arthur Fiedler & The Boston Pops, Dewey has fun with garbage in Malcolm in the Middle

Take a Chance on Me – ABBA

America the Beautiful – Ray Charles

Ode to Joy (Symphony No. 9) – Ludwig Van Beethoven

A Marshmallow World – Johnny Mathis

Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears

Heaven (Bryan Adams) – DJ Sammy

Nessun Dorma – Giacomo Puccini

O Mio Babbino Caro – Giacomo Puccini

Un Bel Di Vedremo – Giacomo Puccini

Traffic Jam – Limpopo

Hungarian Dance No.5 – Johannes Brahms

You're No Good – Linda Ronstadt, Lois and Piama bond in Malcolm in the Middle

Windy – Association

Summer Breeze – The Isley Brothers

Adagio for Organ and Strings in G Minor – Tomaso Albioni

Ride of the Valkyries – Richard Wagner

Quando m’en vo or Musetta’s Waltz – Steve Herbst f. David Lopato/ Giacomo Puccini

Rondo Alla Turca – Steve Herbst F. David Lopato / Mozart

Malcolm in the Middle season 7 soundtrack (2006)

In the series finale of Malcolm in the Middle, Malcolm prepares to graduate from high school and enter the world of young adulthood. A notable musical moment is when Reese goes to the prom (season 7, episode 21, Morp) and dances to Beat of My Heart by Hilary Duff after being paid $200 by his prom date, Jeanie.

Funny Little Feeling – Rock 'n' Roll Soldiers

Shut Up – Simple Plan

Love Machine – The Miracles, Reese does the "monkey dance" in Malcolm in the Middle

Beverly Hills – Weezer

I'm Sitting On Top of the World – Bobby Darin

My Drag – Squirrel Nut Zippers

Wishin' & Hopin' – Dusty Springfield

Cum On Feel the Noise – Quiet Riot

We Three Kings of Orient Are – Rev. John Henry Hopkins

Desafinado –Stan Getz

Sway – Michael Bublé

Big Time Operator – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Take 5 – Dave Brubeck

Beat of My Heart – Hilary Duff

Stickwithu – Pussycat Dolls

Random – Lady Sovereign

I Feel Good – James Brown

Currently – Keaton Simons

The Clash – London Calling

Better Days – Citizen King

Malcolm in the Middle used pop, alt pop, and rock music to capture the mayhem in the Wilkerson household. The songs capture the vibe of the early 2000s era, elevating the show's memorable moments.

