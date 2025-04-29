Malcolm in the Middle soundtrack: A complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006) follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a high-IQ middle schooler with a dysfunctional family. Along with his brothers Francis, Reese, Dewey, and later, Jamie, Malcolm brings the chaos to the Wilkerson household, where strict, controlling parents Hal and Lois are doing their best to keep things together.
The sitcom comes with memorable songs from the early 2000s, underscoring the chaotic events in the family's lives. Whether it's the most popular opening theme Boss of Me by Southern Creek Players, or bands like They Might Be Giants, the songs perfectly capture the tone and essence of the scenes.
Here is a complete rundown of the soundtrack from Malcolm in the Middle.
Background music elevates the humor in Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle season 1 soundtrack (2000)
For every family outing, elaborate prank, and happy dance, Malcolm in the Middle had the right soundtrack for fans to enjoy.
- Boss of Me – Southern Creek Players
- Under the Influence – Citizen King
- You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate
- It's Your Thing – The Isley Brothers
- Look Out – They Might Be Giants
- Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree – Tony Orlando & Dawn
- Better Days – Citizen King
- Pencil Rain – They Might Be Giants
- Ooh, La, La – The Wiseguys
- Nice is Good, Mean is Bad – They Might Be Giants
- European – They Might Be Giants
- Afternoon Delight – Starland Vocal Band
- Till My Head Falls Off – They Might Be Giants
- Right Place, Wrong Time – Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies
- Lovely Day – Lit
- Monster – They Might Be Giants
- Bright Idea – They Might Be Giants
- Why Does the Sun Shine? – They Might Be Giants
- Reprehensible – They Might Be Giants
- Electric Uncle Sam – Primus
- La La La Means I Love You – Delfonics
- Candida – Tony Orlando & Dawn
- Just My Imagination – Temptations
- Tre Quatro – They Might Be Giants
- Zip-Lock – Lit
- Don't Cry – They Might Be Giants
- Red Alert – Basement Jaxx
- Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Drunk is Better than Dead – The Push Stars
- Three Times a Lady – The Commodores
- Freakin' You – The Jungle Brothers
- Skatellite Transmission – They Might Be Giants
- Sukiyaki – Kyu Sakamoto
- Bang on a Drum All Day – Todd Rundgren
- Bright Idea – They Might Be Giants
- Green Peppers – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
- I'm the Substitute Now – They Might Be Giants
- Stuck in the Middle – Stealer's Wheel
- Don't Push It, Don't Force It – Gordon
- Funkytown – Lipps, Inc.
- The Yellow Rose of Texas – Craig Duncan
- A Fifth of Beethoven – Walter Murphy
- Enjoy Yourselves – The Jacksons
- Bad Girls – Donna Summer
- I'm Your Boogieman – KC & The Sunshine Band
- We Are The Champions – Queen
- Hot Number – Foxy
- Spiraling Shape – They Might Be Giants
- Imaginary Love – Rufus Wainwright
- Fire – Ohio Players
- I Just Want to Celebrate – Rare Earth
- In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry
- Sunshine – They Might Be Giants
- Mixed Bizness – Beck
- Fernando – ABBA
- Too Cool Girls – They Might Be Giants
Malcolm in the Middle season 2 soundtrack (2001)
Highlights of Malcolm in the Middle season 2 soundtrack include a road trip to a casino where Hal gets caught cheating using Malcolm's smarts. The music underscores the brothers' rambunctious fights and meticulous pranks.
- Devil Went Down To Georgia – Charlie Daniels Band
- Theme from "The Great Escape" – Elmer Bernstein
- Best Got Better – Dumb Pistols
- Tune In (Round Window) – Flak
- Bingo Bango – Basement Jaxx
- Run On The Spot – Spiritual Rhythm Ace
- Behind Every Good Woman – Tracy Bonham
- Beep Beep – Innosense
- You Decorated My Life – Kenny Rogers
- Cotton Eye Joe – Red Nex
- The Bad Touch – The Bloodhound Gang
- Good Life – The Getaway People
- Under The Influence – Citizen King
- The Rubberband Man – The Spinners
- Proud to be an American – Lee Greenwood
- Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Group
- The Most Beautiful Girl – Charlie Rich
- Drunk is Better than Dead – The Push Stars
- Washin' & Wonderin' (Eric Valentine Remix) – Stroke 9
- Six Pacs – The Getaway People
- Sunshine – They Might Be Giants
- Spybreak – Propellerheads
- The Hulkster's in the House – Hulk Hogan
- Hey Now Baby – Muddy Shoes
- Stop the Rock – Apollo 440
- The Entertainer – Scott Joplin
- Smile – Hanson
- There She Goes – The Getaway People
- We Are Monkeys – Travis
- Indian Reservation – Paul Revere & The Raiders
- Candyman – Anthony Newley
- Start the Motor – Extreme Music Library
- Free Your Mind – En Vogue
- Do Si Do – Sumac
- You All Dat – Baha Men
- Rubber Car – Enon
- Getting Hotter – Baha Men
- Get Ya Party On – Baha Men
- Party Up – DMX
- Flirtin' with Disaster – Molly Hatchet
- Re: Saturday – Sumack
- Madaddy – Pepe Deluxe
- Big Muff – Pepe Deluxe
- Weapon of Choice – Fat Boy Slim
- Crawling – Scapegoat Wax
- I Hope I Get It – Chorus Line
- Maniac – Michael Sembello
- Lady Blue – Leon Russell
- Pride and Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan
- Been Here Once before – Eagle Eye Cherry
- 1818 Overture – Tchaikovsky
Malcolm in the Middle season 3 soundtrack (2002)
Hal and Lois take a dance class, Malcolm and the family go to Hal's work picnic, where chaos ensues, and Francis introduces his new Alaskan wife, Piama. Malcolm in the Middle season 3 features Tony Orlando & Dawn, Backstreet Boys, and AC/DC.
- Knock Three Times – Tony Orlando & Dawn
- New Harpoon – Charles Snyder
- Let's Get it On – Marvin Gaye
- Don't Sleep in the Subway – Petula Clark
- Pump It Up – Elvis Costello
- Get Outta My Dreams – Billy Ocean
- Mademoiselle from Armentieres – Unknown
- Homage to Patagonia – Lemon Jelly
- Star 6 – Scapegoat Wax
- That's the Name of the Game – The Crystal Method
- Strangers in the Night – Bert Kaempfert
- Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- It's a Good Day – Peggy Lee
- Everybody Got Their Something – Nikka Costa
- Superdome – Sumack
- TNT – AC/DC
- Bells Are Ringing – They Might Be Giants
- Buon Natale – Nat King Cole
- Power of the Dollar – Kool & The Gang
- Embassy Waltz – My Fair Lady soundtrack
- Tico Tico – Don Swan & His Orchestra
- Cheek to Cheek – Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
- Champion Birdwatchers – LA Symphony
- Bounce With the Massive – Tzant
- Bring It On – Handsome Devil
- Do Your Thing – Basement Jaxx
- The Lumberjack – Jackyl
- Zamboni – Gear Daddies
- Space To Share – Scapegoat Wax
- In Too Deep – Sum 41
- Sleep Walk – Santo & Johnny
- Motivation – Sum 41
- Tonight's the Night – Rod Stewart
- Rio – Duran Duran
- I'll Never Break Your Heart – Backstreet Boys
- Love of My Life – Brian McKnight
- Foggy Mountain Breakdown – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Deeper and Deffer – Sgt. Rock
- Denmark – The Chemical Brothers
- Sweet City Woman – The Stampeders
Malcolm in the Middle season 4 soundtrack (2003)
In season 4 of Malcolm in the Middle, Dewey's piano talents bloom, with him getting a piano solo, Reese enjoys go-karting, and Hal and Lois prepare for baby number five.
- What Ya Goin' Do? – Malcolm Michiles
- Papa Loves Mambo – Nat King Cole
- Clair de Lune – Claude DeBussy
- So Nice (Samba De Vevao) – Billy May
- Last Rock Show – Bowling for Soup
- Slow Ride – Foghat
- Heart Without a Home – Nick Carter
- To All the Girls – Aaron Carter
- DJ's and MC's – Groove Terminator
- Theme from Speed Racer – N. Koshibe
- Show and Tell – Al Wilson
- Breathe In – Frou Frou
- Pedal to the Metal – Kazzer
- Telephone Line – Electric Line Orchestra
- The One That You Love – Air Supply
- The Hallelujah Train – Elmer Bernstein
- Alley Cat – Bent Fabric
- Flight of the Bumble Bee – Perez Prado
- Greenback Dollar – Hoyt Axton & Ken Ramsey
- Charlie on the MTA – Bess Hawes & Jacqueline Steiner
- The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia – Vicki Lawrence
- Rock Da Juice – The Due
- "Indiana Jones" Theme – John Williams & London Symphony Orchestra
- Fever of the Flava – Hot Action Cop
- The Art of Losing – American Hi-Fi
- Flirtin' With Disaster – Molly Hatchet
- Funk #49 – Joe Walsh & The James Gang
- Don't Fear the Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult
- Theme from "Patton" – Jerry Goldsmith
- Joy to the World – Three Dog Night
- Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain & Tenille
- We Are the Champions – Queen
- Candyman – Anthony Newley
- In Too Deep – Sum 41
- Fernando – ABBA
- Tune In (Round Window) – Flak
- 1812 Overture – Tchaikovsky
- Sonic Reducer – Dead Boys
- You Decorated My Life – Kenny Rogers
- Grazing in the Grass – Friends of Distinction
- Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down) – Chumbawamba
- The Way You Look Tonight – Tony Bennett
- Waltz of the Flowers – Tchaikovsky
- Celebration – Kool & The Gang
- Danger High Voltage – Electric Six
- Love is a Many Splendored Thing – Andy Williams
Malcolm in the Middle season 5 soundtrack (2004)
Francis teaches his employer Otto how to Waltz, Dewey's musical pursuits continue, a block party brings out the dancers, and Hal drunkenly sings Karaoke. Songs by Al Green and Phil Collins are featured in Malcolm in the Middle season 5.
- Plenty of Money & You – Count Basie & Tony Bennett
- I'm Coming Up – Pink
- Papa Don't Preach – Madonna
- Feel Like Makin' Love – Bad Company
- Tomorrow – Annie
- Quando Quando Quando – Engelbert Humperdinck
- Sussudio – Phil Collins
- Lonely Lips – The Cordettes
- A Bright Future in Sales – Fountains of Wayne
- Super Duper Love – Joss Stone
- I'm Still in Love With You – Al Green
- Good Enough for Grandad – Squirrel Nut Zippers
- Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
- The Little Drummer Boy – Harry Simeon Chorale
- Too Fat Polka – Frankie Alkovic, the Kielbasa contest in Block Party, Malcolm in the Middle season 5 episode 8
- Just Because – Frankie Yankovic
- Peanut Polka – Brave Combo
- Chances Are – Johnny Mathis
- Canonball Yodle – Rod Erikson
- The Sweetheart Tree – Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer
- Turning Japanese – The Vapors
- Un Homme Et Une Femme – Francis Lai
- Boombox – Mosquitoes
- Long Live the Party – Andrew W.K.
- I Hope Tomorrow is Like Today – Guster
- Humoresque No. 7 / Eine Kleine Frühlingsweise (52) – Antonín Dvořák
- Irene – Starlight Mints
- Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can – Jacques Offenbach
- Wait Wait Wait – The Format
- Wake Up Call – They Might Be Giants
- Shake Your Coconuts – Junior Senior
- Jambo – Claude McLin
- Milkshake – Kellis
- Double Dutch Bus – Frankie Smith, Hal, and Craig dance in Malcolm in the Middle
- Sing Sing Sing – Benny Goodman Band
- All Around the World – The Cooler Kids
- Sometimes When We Touch – Julie Grace Houlihan
- Carefree Highway – Jordan Lightfoot
- My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion
- Snowbird – Anne Murray
- Going in the Right Direction – Robert Randolph
- Brick House – The Commodores
- YMCA – Village People
- Deux Arabesques: Andantino con moto – Claude DeBussy
- The Bolero – Maurice Ravel
- Music Box Dancer – Frank Mills
- Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple
- Black Betty – Spider Bait
- Yodeling Mozart (Rondo Alla Turca) – Mary Schnieder / Mozart
Malcolm in the Middle season 6 soundtrack (2005)
Reese hides himself as a Muslim woman in Afghanistan and is forced to marry a man to the Bridal Chorus by Wagner, Reese and Malcolm dance to ABBA, and the brothers continue their epic pranks in Malcolm in the Middle season 6.
- Freedom – Twelve Girls Band
- Stars and Stripes Forever – John Philip Sousa
- Bridal Chorus – Wagner
- Holla – Baha Men
- Sleigh Ride – Arthur Fiedler & The Boston Pops, Dewey has fun with garbage in Malcolm in the Middle
- Take a Chance on Me – ABBA
- America the Beautiful – Ray Charles
- Ode to Joy (Symphony No. 9) – Ludwig Van Beethoven
- A Marshmallow World – Johnny Mathis
- Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears
- Heaven (Bryan Adams) – DJ Sammy
- Nessun Dorma – Giacomo Puccini
- O Mio Babbino Caro – Giacomo Puccini
- Un Bel Di Vedremo – Giacomo Puccini
- Traffic Jam – Limpopo
- Hungarian Dance No.5 – Johannes Brahms
- You're No Good – Linda Ronstadt, Lois and Piama bond in Malcolm in the Middle
- Windy – Association
- Summer Breeze – The Isley Brothers
- Adagio for Organ and Strings in G Minor – Tomaso Albioni
- Ride of the Valkyries – Richard Wagner
- Quando m’en vo or Musetta’s Waltz – Steve Herbst f. David Lopato/ Giacomo Puccini
- Rondo Alla Turca – Steve Herbst F. David Lopato / Mozart
Malcolm in the Middle season 7 soundtrack (2006)
In the series finale of Malcolm in the Middle, Malcolm prepares to graduate from high school and enter the world of young adulthood. A notable musical moment is when Reese goes to the prom (season 7, episode 21, Morp) and dances to Beat of My Heart by Hilary Duff after being paid $200 by his prom date, Jeanie.
- Funny Little Feeling – Rock 'n' Roll Soldiers
- Shut Up – Simple Plan
- Love Machine – The Miracles, Reese does the "monkey dance" in Malcolm in the Middle
- Beverly Hills – Weezer
- I'm Sitting On Top of the World – Bobby Darin
- My Drag – Squirrel Nut Zippers
- Wishin' & Hopin' – Dusty Springfield
- Cum On Feel the Noise – Quiet Riot
- We Three Kings of Orient Are – Rev. John Henry Hopkins
- Desafinado –Stan Getz
- Sway – Michael Bublé
- Big Time Operator – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Take 5 – Dave Brubeck
- Beat of My Heart – Hilary Duff
- Stickwithu – Pussycat Dolls
- Random – Lady Sovereign
- I Feel Good – James Brown
- Currently – Keaton Simons
- The Clash – London Calling
- Better Days – Citizen King
Malcolm in the Middle used pop, alt pop, and rock music to capture the mayhem in the Wilkerson household. The songs capture the vibe of the early 2000s era, elevating the show's memorable moments.