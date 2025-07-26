  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Marked season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Marked season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:42 GMT
An image taken from the Netflix series Marked season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Netflix])
An image taken from the Netflix series Marked season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Netflix])

Marked season 1 is a South African thriller series that is set to release on July 31, 2025, on Netflix. Featuring six episodes, the series is created by Steven Pillemer, Sydney Dire, and Akin Omotoso. It is written by Sydney Dire, Wendy Gumede, and Charlene Ntsane and directed by Matshepo Maja, Akin Omotoso, and Jono Hall.

Ad

Furthermore, Quizzical Pictures has produced the series, while Harriet Gavshon, Odirile Mekwa, and JP Potgieter serve as its executive producers. Its official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Desperate to pay for her daughter's life-saving surgery, devout ex-cop Babalwa turns to an unholy savior to help her stage a daring heist."

Exact release date for Marked season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the crime drama series?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The official trailer for Marked season 1 was released on July 1, 2025, by AfricaOnNetflix. The heist drama series follows one mother's quest to save her daughter's life at the cost of her own moral corruption. The story unfolds over six episodes that will be released together on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Furthermore, Netflix hasn't announced the official release timings, but past trends indicate that it will likely drop at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Also, the episode's runtime and titles are yet to be released by the streaming service.

Ad

Where to watch Marked season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Ad

The first season of Marked will arrive exclusively on Netflix. New subscribers can choose between one of three plans - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium (ad-free). The Standard plan costs $7.99 per month with ads and $17.99 per month without ads. The Premium plan is priced at $24.99 per month.

Moreover, the Standard plan (without ads) allows subscribers to add 1 extra member for the additional cost of $6.99 per month with ads, or $8.99 per month without ads. With the Premium plan, subscribers can add 2 extra members for $6.99 each per month with ads, or $8.99 each per month without ads.

Ad

All cast members in Marked season 1 and their characters

An image of the lead stars from Marked season 1 (Image via Instagram/@natasha_thahane)
An image of the lead stars from Marked season 1 (Image via Instagram/@natasha_thahane)

The show's cast list is given below:

Ad
  • Lerato Mvelase as Babalwa
  • Sphamandla Dhludhu as Zweli
  • Bonko Khoza as Lungile
  • S’Dumo Mtshali as Tebza
  • Mduduzi Mabaso
  • Gaisang Noge
  • Ama Qamata as Palesa
  • Natasha Thahane
  • Desmond Dube
  • Linda Sokhulu
  • Jerry Mofokeng wa Makgetha
  • Clementine Mosimane
  • Jabulani Mthembu
  • Pheello Kotelo

What to expect from Marked season 1?

youtube-cover
Ad

The drama series revolves around Babalwa, a hard-working and god-fearing cash-in-transit security guard living in Johannesburg. She is pushed to the edge after her daughter, Palesa, is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, requiring a costly surgery amounting to R1.2 million (rand).

Despite Babalwa and her husband Lungile's best attempts to raise the money, they fail to secure a loan or get financial support of any kind. Desperate, she becomes an accomplice in a heist plan against her bank with her colleague, Tebza, and the local hustler, Zweli. However, the plan goes awry due to a series of betrayals, leaving Babalwa and her accomplices caught in the line of fire and fighting to survive.

Ad

Babalwa must choose how far she is willing to go to protect her family, while risking everything she ever stood for.

Stay tuned for the latest movies and television shows releasing in 2025.

About the author
Deepti Sequeira

Deepti Sequeira

Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.

She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.

Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.

Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications