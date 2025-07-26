Marked season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Marked season 1 is a South African thriller series that is set to release on July 31, 2025, on Netflix. Featuring six episodes, the series is created by Steven Pillemer, Sydney Dire, and Akin Omotoso. It is written by Sydney Dire, Wendy Gumede, and Charlene Ntsane and directed by Matshepo Maja, Akin Omotoso, and Jono Hall.Furthermore, Quizzical Pictures has produced the series, while Harriet Gavshon, Odirile Mekwa, and JP Potgieter serve as its executive producers. Its official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:&quot;Desperate to pay for her daughter's life-saving surgery, devout ex-cop Babalwa turns to an unholy savior to help her stage a daring heist.&quot;Exact release date for Marked season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the crime drama series? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe official trailer for Marked season 1 was released on July 1, 2025, by AfricaOnNetflix. The heist drama series follows one mother's quest to save her daughter's life at the cost of her own moral corruption. The story unfolds over six episodes that will be released together on Thursday, July 31, 2025.Furthermore, Netflix hasn't announced the official release timings, but past trends indicate that it will likely drop at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Also, the episode's runtime and titles are yet to be released by the streaming service.Where to watch Marked season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first season of Marked will arrive exclusively on Netflix. New subscribers can choose between one of three plans - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium (ad-free). The Standard plan costs $7.99 per month with ads and $17.99 per month without ads. The Premium plan is priced at $24.99 per month.Moreover, the Standard plan (without ads) allows subscribers to add 1 extra member for the additional cost of $6.99 per month with ads, or $8.99 per month without ads. With the Premium plan, subscribers can add 2 extra members for $6.99 each per month with ads, or $8.99 each per month without ads.All cast members in Marked season 1 and their charactersAn image of the lead stars from Marked season 1 (Image via Instagram/@natasha_thahane)The show's cast list is given below:Lerato Mvelase as BabalwaSphamandla Dhludhu as ZweliBonko Khoza as LungileS’Dumo Mtshali as TebzaMduduzi MabasoGaisang NogeAma Qamata as PalesaNatasha ThahaneDesmond DubeLinda SokhuluJerry Mofokeng wa MakgethaClementine MosimaneJabulani MthembuPheello KoteloWhat to expect from Marked season 1?The drama series revolves around Babalwa, a hard-working and god-fearing cash-in-transit security guard living in Johannesburg. She is pushed to the edge after her daughter, Palesa, is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, requiring a costly surgery amounting to R1.2 million (rand).Despite Babalwa and her husband Lungile's best attempts to raise the money, they fail to secure a loan or get financial support of any kind. Desperate, she becomes an accomplice in a heist plan against her bank with her colleague, Tebza, and the local hustler, Zweli. However, the plan goes awry due to a series of betrayals, leaving Babalwa and her accomplices caught in the line of fire and fighting to survive.Babalwa must choose how far she is willing to go to protect her family, while risking everything she ever stood for.Stay tuned for the latest movies and television shows releasing in 2025.