"Marvel? What's Marvel?"- When Leslie Bibb made the bold admission of not knowing the MCU

Leslie Bibb is once again back in the spotlight for her brilliant work in the latest season of HBO's The White Lotus, an anthology series that has never failed to amaze viewers. Bibb plays the role of Kate, one of the women in the three-women group trip to Thailand. Her portrayal and character have received significant acclaim in The White Lotus.

Of course, many of the viewers across the world know Leslie Bibb as Christine Everhart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role she has reprised in several productions, including What If...? However, as revealed by Binn in a 2023 interview with Collider, she did not even know what Marvel was when she was informed of the opportunity by her agent.

Discussing this, she told Collider:

"I was doing this movie called 'Midnight Meat Train' with Bradley Cooper. My manager sent me this audition, and he said, ‘There's this thing, it's a Marvel movie,’ and I was like, ‘Marvel? What's Marvel?’ And they said, 'Go in.’ I'd worked like all night, I was really tired, and I was like, ‘I can't do this audition.'"

She revealed in the same interview how she nearly passed on the role but her agent was so insistent that she overcame her hesitance and actually gave it a shot. As we know, this turned out very well for the actress and she remained a crucial part of the MCU.

"I just remember I auditioned, and did it, walked out, got it."- Leslie Bibb on how she landed the role in the MCU

Not every actor manages to make it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially at the peak of its success. For Leslie Bibb, working for Marvel was a strange experience. Neither did she have any idea about the production or superheroes nor did she understand the desire to keep everything under wraps at all times.

What makes her Marvel role more interesting is the fact that she almost did not turn up for the audition. She revealed in this interview how the insistence of her agent finally made her reconsider and how she was thoroughly confused throughout but still landed the role.

Leslie Bibb said:

"It's like he knew, I remember he was like, ‘Leslie, put on a skirt and go in. Just do it.’ I was like, ‘I'm gonna be terrible!’ And he's like, ‘Just do it!’ So I went, and I think, I don't know ... was [Jon] Favreau in the room? He might have been in the room. I don't know. I just remember I auditioned, and did it, walked out, got it."

She continued:

"[I] had to go read the script in somebody's trailer on the set. I remember I was sneaking notes, writing stuff, because I was like, ‘I'm never gonna see the script again.’ I'm like, ‘I need to have an idea of what the heck is happening.’ I'd never signed an NDA about reading a script before. I was like, ‘That's weird.’"

Leslie Bibb has since had a fulfilling career, most recently making her mark with The White Lotus season 3. Even beyond that, she has appeared in multiple acclaimed movies and shows like Juror #2, Tag, and Palm Royale.

